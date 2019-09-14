Person found dead by Ashby BART station; police investigation underway

Police closed part of Adeline Street alongside Ashby BART in South Berkeley on Saturday night after the discovery of a body in the roadway next to the station, authorities report.

At about 10:30 p.m., the Berkeley Police Department got a call about someone without a pulse on the ground in the roadway by BART. Police blocked off the area and Berkeley firefighters responded to the scene to pronounce the person dead, said BPD Sgt. Mike Parsons.

Parsons said there was no information at this time regarding what may have led to the fatality.

As of about 11:40 p.m., southbound Adeline was closed from Essex Street to Ashby Avenue. Several BPD patrol vehicles were parked with lights flashing around the perimeter of the scene, which was also surrounded by yellow caution tape.

Police had used a privacy screen to shield the body from view. The screen was placed directly behind a car parked by Ashby BART, but Parsons said the parked vehicle appeared, thus far, to be unrelated to the body.

BPD has called for an ID technician to respond to the team as well as the department’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team.

Berkeleyside will update this story when additional details become available.