The ‘worst street in Berkeley’ has been repaved!

The street voted by Berkeleyside readers last year as “the worst street in Berkeley” is now a less bumpy ride after the city began repaving Sixth Street earlier this month.

The news was greeted with joy, not least on Berkeleyside Instagram where we posted the video above, shot by reporter Frances Dinkelspiel, who drove the stretch between Allston Way and Dwight Way on Sept. 15.

“I almost cried the ride was so smooth,” posted _erikatheesoteric.

“I am definitely extremely happy this happened. I was scared those pot holes were going to blow my tires,” wrote ms_bar_b.

Berkeley Fire Department weighed in with emojis to indicate their fire engines would appreciate the resurfacing, and tAnd 510_mclovin wrote simply, “My Lexus thx u.”

In December Berkeleyside broke the news that the city had paved no streets at all in 2018. We then asked readers their opinion on the worst streets in Berkeley. The results showed Sixth Street firmly in the top slot, accounting for 33% of the votes. James Sacco said at the time, “While Marirose Piciucco, also writing on Berkeleyside Facebook, said: “

University Avenue (with reference in particular to the stretch between Frontage Road and the marina) ranked the second worst street, followed by Milvia Street, Derby Street, Panoramic Way and Hopkins Street — all of which are on the city’s list for paving in the next few years.

In June Berkeleyside created a map showing all the paving projects on the city’s list. Berkeley reported that it planned to spend nearly $150 million on facilities, parks, street paving and other projects in the fiscal year that started in July 2019.

Berkeleyside member Guillaume Pierre was the first to alert Berkeleyside of the Sixth Street repaving, posting a series of tweets documenting with photos the crews at work:

Photo evidence that 6th Street is getting repaved pic.twitter.com/B3BFA5ps20 — Guillaume Pierre (@DesignGuillaume) September 4, 2019

The top layer of the whole street has been stripped pic.twitter.com/A0cEoJO4mE — Guillaume Pierre (@DesignGuillaume) September 4, 2019

The machine was moving around the north end of 6th pic.twitter.com/g08sByzXDC — Guillaume Pierre (@DesignGuillaume) September 4, 2019

Cars on 6th going through orange cones. There was definitely more traffic on side streets yesterday and this morning. pic.twitter.com/FH68wj14lV — Guillaume Pierre (@DesignGuillaume) September 4, 2019

