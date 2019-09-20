The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Sept. 20-22

OLD TIME MUSIC CONVENTION Since Wednesday, parts of Berkeley have been bopping during the events of the Berkeley Old Time Music Convention. But don’t despair! There are plenty of BOTMC events over the weekend, many of which are free. You could go to the Downtown Berkeley BART Plaza this evening (5:30-7 p.m.) for a square dance, listen to Morgan Cochneuer (author of the children’s book The ABCs of Jug Band Music) at a free concert at the Berkeley Public Library on Saturday morning, a string band contest during the downtown Berkeley Farmers Market, learn how to call a square dance at Ashkenaz on Saturday afternoon, or join the free Jamming in the Park on Sunday afternoon at Ohlone Park. There are plenty of ticketed workshops and concerts as well. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 20-22, venues throughout Berkeley.

WHO KILLED SYLVIA PLATH After a successful run at The Marsh in San Francisco, Lynne Kaufman’s play Who Killed Sylvia Plath recently transferred to Berkeley. Here’s the idea: “Poet Sylvia Plath returns to her burial place in West Yorkshire, England to view the fourth replacement of her tombstone. The previous ones have been defaced by feminists who chiseled off her married name, claiming it was Ted Hughes who caused Sylvia Plath’s death. Did Hughes kill Plath? Was her suicide at age 30 a “good career move”? Would she do it again?” Local stalwart Lorri Holt plays Plath. Saturday, Sept. 21, 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m. (and continuing on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 20), The Marsh, 2120 Allston Way.

RESONATION Berkeley’s first sacred world music festival, ResoNation: Sacred Sounds Beyond Borders, will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Pacific School of Religion, part of the Graduate Theological Union. The idea is simple: “Our mission is to present music that celebrates and heals the human spirit, transcends borders, and engages the whole person and wider community.” ResoNation opens with a Saturday night concert, with music ranging from the Eastern Diaspora, to Iran, South Asia to African American roots. On Sunday afternoon, the festival offers a free community music day with workshops and performances. Concert, Saturday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., Chapel, Pacific School of Religion; community music day, Sunday, Sept. 22, 1-5:30 p.m., indoors and outdoors at the Pacific School of Religion, 1798 Scenic Ave.

DOGTOWN REDEMPTION Through the end of October, BAMPFA is celebrating 10 years of the Berkeley Film Foundation and its support of local filmmaking. On Sunday, the retrospective shows Dogtown Redemption, a story of recyclers in West Oakland’s Dogtown neighborhood. It’s an area struggling with violence and unemployment and in the throes of gentrification. Filmmakers Amir Soltani and Chihiro Wimbush, who filmed the work over eight years, will be at Sunday’s showing. Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m., BAMPFA, 2055 Center St.

BERKELEY POETRY FESTIVAL The 17th Berkeley Poetry Festival is on Saturday at Berkeley City College. Directed by Sharon Coleman and Mk Chavez and hosted by Marguerite Munoz, the festival features a full lineup of local poets, a poetry book fair and open mic sessions – and there’s flamenco, too! Free and accessible. Saturday, Sept. 21, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Student Lounge, 5th floor, Berkeley City College, 2050 Center St.

Don’t miss these other events covered on Berkeleyside:

Big Screen Berkeley: ‘Ms. Purple,’ ‘A Taste of Honey’ and ‘Desolation Center’

Daniela Soledade, an heir to bossa nova riches