Berkeley police arrest 4 after suspicious vehicle reported casing cars at the marina

Police arrested a driver who sped off during an attempted traffic stop in West Berkeley on Friday evening after reports of a suspicious vehicle casing cars at the marina, authorities report.

Officers also arrested three people associated with the vehicle, including two who were “speed-walking” away when police spotted it a short time later in the 800 block of Addison Street, BPD said in response to a Berkeleyside inquiry.

Several community members saw the police activity, which was extensive, and asked Berkeleyside what happened: “Four were arrested after trying to ditch their car in the Health Clinic parking lot at Sixth and Addison…two arrested on the spot and two more after coming out of hiding and trying to get away down Addison towards 5th,” wrote one of them. “Any idea what this was about? Neighbors are curious as cops had guns out and [the] entire block was cordoned off.”

Berkeley police spokesman Officer Byron White told Berkeleyside officers initially responded just after 6:40 p.m. Friday to the marina “on a report of suspicious people driving around in a car and casing parked vehicles.”

Officers saw the vehicle in the Hana Japan lot, at 235 University Ave., White said. As police drew close, someone who ran from a vehicle parked nearby and jumped into the vehicle from the casing reports.

Officers detained that vehicle, White said, but the driver only stopped long enough for officers to walk up alongside him. Then the driver sped off, according to White.

It didn’t take long for police to find the vehicle in a parking lot on Addison near Sixth Street. Its doors were ajar and two people — later identified as Jayone Blacknell, 21, and Dejonee Blacknell, 22, both of Oakland — were walking away quickly, White said. Police took them into custody.

Officers searched the area and ultimately located the man they identified as the driver — Leroy McCray, 22, address unknown — as well as a 17-year-old boy from Pittsburg at Addison and Fifth streets, White said. Both were arrested.

Jayone Blacknell was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools and violation of probation. He is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday morning at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.

Dejonee Blacknell was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, according to jail records online. Her next court date was not available because she is no longer in custody and has not been charged, according to available records.

McCray is being held with a bail of $85,000 at Santa Rita and remains in custody. His next court date was not listed.

No information was available about the Pittsburg teenager due to privacy laws that protect minors.