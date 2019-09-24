Applications open for 6 affordable housing units in Berkeley

Applications are open for six very-low-income apartments in Berkeley’s Southside neighborhood.

Prospective tenants have through Sunday to apply for a spot at The Panoramic Berkeley, a new six-story, 70-unit housing complex at 2539 Telegraph Ave.

Households making up to $43,400 to $66,950 — depending on the type of unit — are eligible to apply. Applications are accepted online only, and a lottery for the six spots is slated for Monday evening. Selected tenants will go through a verification process and move in Nov. 1.

Private developers in Berkeley are required to include below-market-rate units in housing complexes like The Panoramic, or they can opt to pay the city a mitigation fee instead. The current law requires 20% of the units to be reserved for very low-income tenants, but The Panoramic predates those rules and was approved when the city required 10% affordability.

In today’s pricey and high-demand housing market, it is unusual for a batch of affordable units to become available at once.

