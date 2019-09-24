Father asks for help to find hit-and-run driver who struck his child in her stroller

A Berkeley father has asked neighbors to help him find a hit-and-run driver who struck his daughter’s stroller — while she was in it — during a walk in the Berkeley Hills over the weekend.

The man posted on private social network NextDoor about the incident and asked for help. He gave Berkeleyside permission to share his story.

The man wrote that he and his two young daughters were on Campus Drive near Glendale Avenue on Saturday when they were “almost run over” by a driver speeding by in a light blue Mini Cooper at about 10:45 a.m.

“I managed to push my older daughter on the side, but the car hit the stroller where my younger one was sitting,” he wrote. “Fortunately they only got the front wheel. I yelled and the people in the car for sure realized what was happening. They looked back at me and drove away.”

The man said he would like to find the driver as part of the police investigation. He asked neighbors to check their surveillance cameras for footage from that morning in case they might have caught the Mini Cooper passing by.

The man shared two photographs of the stroller on NextDoor after the driver struck it, knocking off one of its wheels. He said he was grateful for the people who did take note of what happened.

“Thanks to those that stopped to make sure we were fine,” he wrote. “It could have been a tragedy.”

Berkeley Police Department spokesman Officer Byron White confirmed that BPD got a report Saturday about a reckless driver. But there was no additional information to share, White said, because the report has not been completed.

Writing on NextDoor, Councilwoman Susan Wengraf said she was aware of the issue and would discuss it with the city manager this week.

The Berkeley Police Department’s non-emergency line can be reached at 510-981-5900.