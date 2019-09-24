Update: Cyclist taken to hospital after crash with driver in downtown Berkeley

Update, 5:10 p.m. A cyclist riding through a crosswalk in downtown Berkeley was struck by a driver on Addison Street on Tuesday morning, authorities report.

Just after 8:20 a.m., officers responded to Shattuck Avenue and Addison Street for a collision involving a bicyclist and a driver, said Officer Byron White, Berkeley police spokesman.

The cyclist, who had been southbound on the west sidewalk of Shattuck, rode into the crosswalk where a southbound driver turning right from Shattuck onto Addison hit him, White said.

The cyclist, a 50-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital for an injury to his leg, White said. The driver, a 53-year-old woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Their cities of residence were not immediately available.

Bicyclists other than juveniles and police are not allowed to ride on Berkeley sidewalks under the municipal code. According to the Mercury News, cyclists can legally ride in crosswalks but do not have the right-of-way when they do.

