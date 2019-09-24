The Berkeley Wire: 09.24.19

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Berkeley-born physicist wins Wempe Prize (AIP)
- BAMPFA leader Larry Rinder to step down (KQED Arts)
- Downtown Berkeley BART is latest station to phase out paper tickets (KGO 7)
- Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan speaks at UC Berkeley (NBC Bay Area)
- Will Cal students take notice now that Bears sit atop Pac-12? (East Bay Times)
- 'Gourmet Ghetto': The fight to rename the neighborhood (Guardian)
- How 'The 57 Bus' became a NYT bestseller two years after publication (Publishers Weekly)