The Berkeley Wire: 10.04.19

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Whole Foods seeks expanded restraining order against animal rights activist (SFEater)
- Berkeley Rep's Johanna Pfaelzer does it her way (Alameda magazine)
- BUSD educators call for caseload caps (Daily Cal)
- A look into Berkeley's disaster relief clubs (Daily Cal)
- Trish Rothgeb of Wrecking Ball Coffee coined tern 'Third Wave' (Los Angeles Times)
- Former Cal cheerleader says she was bullied into performing (San Francisco Chronicle)