Home Truths: Point Richmond — One of the East Bay’s best kept secrets

There are few places in the Bay Area that offer a bay-front lifestyle with Golden Gate Bridge views that do not require IPO money. Point Richmond, the peninsula at the East Bay’s most northwest point, offers a marina and a small-town experience that comes at a relatively affordable price.

And with its walkability and out-of-the-way-yet-connected vibe, it is perhaps one of the East Bay’s best kept secrets.

The area became even more attractive this January, when the San Francisco Bay Ferry began operations between Point Richmond and the San Francisco Ferry Building. Right now the ferry route focuses on serving commuters with four Richmond-to-SF rides each weekday morning and two SF-to-Richmond rides in the evening. It also has a few weekend routes running through Nov. 3.

As those who ride the ferry know, it’s the Bay Area’s best commute — featuring beautiful views of the city and East Bay, fresh bay wind in your hair (if you choose to sit or stand outside) and wine and beer on board!

The Richmond ferry offers more than a glorious ride — it opens up Point Richmond to more professionals by short-circuiting a long BART or traffic-plagued car commute to San Francisco. It’s now easier to get to San Francisco from Point Richmond than from many places in Marin.

And there’s more. Point Richmond offers close proximity to the wine country, Marin and easy highway access to Berkeley and Oakland (outside of peak traffic times).

Red Oak Realty agents know that the area is on an upswing

Small-town, waterfront lifestyle

On the water: Point Richmond, the waterfront section of Richmond (population of over 110,000, according to 2017 U.S. Census data), separated from the city by Highway 580 as it proceeds north to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, has the elements of a small town and then some, including one of the East Bay’s best natatoriums and the standout waterfront Bay Trail.

The Plunge: The Plunge in Point Richmond features year-round indoor swimming, swim lessons and family swim events.

Hiking and biking: The Bay Trail through Point Richmond connects the area via hiking and biking trails for miles north to Point Pinole and south to the Bay Bridge and beyond.

The marina: The area has two private marinas, including one in Marina Bay just to the south of Point Richmond, and the Bay Area’s premier racing yacht club, the Richmond Yacht Club. Many residents own kayaks, boats, paddle boards and other water toys for an enjoyable evening moment on the water.

Food and drink: After swimming, hiking and boating, residents can walk to happy hour at 100-year-old hotel Hotel Mac, local brewery East Brother, relatively new New York City-style pizza joint Raymond’s Pizzeria and the area java-powered gathering point Kaleidoscope Coffee.

How to join the Point Richmond lifestyle

Point Richmond features predominantly single-family homes, some of which have been converted into duplexes or triplexes. It also includes some condo developments.

Demand is increasing because of the new ferry route and an increasing awareness of the area’s great walkability and quality of life. Prices have risen substantially over the last couple of years, yet Point Richmond remains one of the best-priced areas in the East Bay for what you’re getting.

Some standout homes for sale include the following:

