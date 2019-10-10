Power out in the hills of the East Bay; UC Berkeley cancels classes

PG&E started cutting power to parts of Berkeley and the East Bay hills around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. UC Berkeley announced at 12:45 a.m. that it had canceled classes again. About 3,500 customers in Berkeley are affected by the outage. About 15,000 customers in Oakland are without power as well.

UPDATE: Classes Cancelled for Thursday (10/10) PG&E has shut down power to the @UCBerkeley

campus. ALL classes are cancelled for Thursday (10/10).

Employees, please contact your managers for further direction. Visit https://t.co/UsJt9s6mW6 for updates. — UC Berkeley (@UCBerkeley) October 10, 2019

@berkeleyside yes power out between Spruce and Euclid in the Berkeley Hills. Just drove back from Sacramento and the wind was blowing my car around on the freeway until I hit Pinole. — Ariel Nava Photo (@arielnavaphoto) October 10, 2019