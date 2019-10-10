City

Power out in the hills of the East Bay; UC Berkeley cancels classes

By Frances Dinkelspiel
PG&E outage map 10:10

PG&E started cutting power to parts of Berkeley and the East Bay hills around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. UC Berkeley announced at 12:45 a.m. that it had canceled classes again. About 3,500 customers in Berkeley are affected by the outage. About 15,000 customers in Oakland are without power as well.

