The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Oct. 11-13

GRATEFUL DAY FEST That’s not a misprint. On Telegraph Avenue on Sunday, you can join the third annual Grateful Day Fest. As the name suggests, it’s a free festival to enjoy the legacy of the Grateful Dead and the spirit of ’60s music. As the organizers note, the Fest is a “celebration to fill yourself with gratitude.” There’s a kid’s zone and, of course, live music throughout the day. Sunday, Oct. 13, noon to 6 p.m., Telegraph Avenue between Dwight Way and Bancroft Avenue.

POW WOW Monday is Indigenous People’s Day, but you can start your celebrations early with the 27th annual Pow Wow on Saturday. There’s plenty of dancing (everyone is invited to join the in all the Round Dances), Native American foods, arts and craft, and a prettiest shawl contest. “All traditional drums are invited,” according to the organizers. Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Civic Center Park.

NIGHT NATION RUN As much as I might want to resist it, Instagrammable events are a thing. The latest hits Golden Gate Fields on Saturday night: the Night Nation Run describes itself as “the World’s 1st Running Music Festival” (something you never knew you were missing, right?). Attendees run around a course with selfie stations, music stages and light shows. Maybe that’s your thing. Saturday, Oct. 12, 6 p.m., Golden Gate Fields, 1100 Eastshore Hwy.

LOU HARRISON The It List has always had a fondness for the esoteric (Instagrammable events, not so much). Well, BAMPFA on Sunday satisfies our hankering for the rarely heard. In the latest installment of its monthly Full series (named for the full moons under which the performances take place), pianist Sarah Cahill will play Lou Harrison’s 1986 Concerto for Piano with Javanese Gamelan. A reason for the rarity of performances: the piano has to be radically retuned to match the gamelan temperament (decidedly not a well-tempered klavier). Cahill will be working with UC Berkeley’s own Gamelan Sari Raras, who will play traditional Indonesian music to accompany the Harrison opus. There will be two performances of the concerto on Sunday. Sunday, Oct. 13, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., BAMPFA, 2155 Center St.

EMERGENCY PREP FAIR If you’ve ever need convincing of the importance of emergency prep, the last few days should have done it (thanks, PG&E!). So it’s timely that the East Bay Community Emergency Prep Fair will be held on Saturday. The family-friendly event, with a focus on seniors and people with disabilities, features demonstrations of disaster response techniques and information on how best to prepare for various scenarios. The fair includes special kids events and pet preparedness. Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., James Kenney Park, 1720 Eighth St.

Don’t miss these other events covered on Berkeleyside:

Exciting and sophisticated: ‘White Noise’ at Berkeley Rep

Big Screen Berkeley: ‘The Dead Center’

Bass clarinetist Jason Stein’s Hearts and Minds