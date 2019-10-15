Berkeleyside launches its Evening Idea Fests on Nov. 14

Are we ceding our moral decisions to artificial intelligence? How can we frame political messages to ensure progressive victories? What can keep networks resilient in natural disasters? Those are some of the questions that will be addressed in the first of Berkeleyside’s Uncharted Evening Idea Fests, on Nov. 14 at the David Brower Center in downtown Berkeley.

Purchase tickets for the Nov. 14 Uncharted Evening Idea Fests

Rumman Chowdhury, Professor of Practice at the Pacific School of Religion and Global Lead for Responsible AI at Accenture Applied Intelligence, will be in conversation with Berkeleyside’s Lance Knobel on “AI and the Outsourcing of Moral Responsibility.” Anat Shenker-Osorio, principal of ASO Communications and host of the Brave New Words podcast, will be in conversation with Berkeleyside writer Daphne White on “Reframing the Debate for Progressive Victories.”

In addition, Bashir Mohammed, a postdoctoral scholar at Berkeley Lab, will be presenting an overview of his work on network resilience. Mohammed was one of the winners of the Lab’s annual Science Slam competition last month.

“There’s nothing scripted about Berkeleyside’s Uncharted evenings,” said Knobel, who curates the programs. “It’s a chance to see two spontaneous, engaging conversations about ideas on the edge.”

Subsequent Evening Idea Fests will be held on Jan. 30, April 23 and July 16 (a discounted series ticket can be accessed with the code “series”). Speakers for January will be announced in November.

Berkeleyside’s Uncharted Evening Idea Fests are produced with the generous support of North Berkeley Investment Partners. Tickets are available for $25.