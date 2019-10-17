‘Rape of drugged victim’ reported in UC Berkeley housing

UC Berkeley police are investigating allegations of a sexual assault in UC Berkeley housing early Sunday morning, the agency reported late Wednesday night.

The University of California Police Department has shared little about the incident and says it cannot say anything more at this time due to confidentiality laws and the ongoing investigation.

According to UCPD, the agency “received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a UC Berkeley Housing facility” on Sunday between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. “The male suspect is known to the female survivor,” UCPD said in its advisory message.

Sgt. Nicolas Hernandez, UCPD spokesman, said he could not say whether the involved parties are students or provide additional information about them because investigators are still working on the case. No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning, he said.

UCPD’s daily log, which describes the incident as the “rape of [a] drugged victim,” notes that the report came in Tuesday at about 10 p.m. Hernandez said he could not comment on those details.

Federal legislation known as the Clery Act requires colleges and universities that get federal financial aid to release basic information quickly about certain crimes, including sexual assault. UCPD released its brief report about the incident Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m.

UCPD’s advisory message included the following safety tips and context:

Rape and sexual assault are never the fault of the survivor. It is the behavior of the perpetrator that is wrong.

80% of sexual assaults and rapes are perpetrated by someone known to the survivor; on college campuses, that number is 90%

Sexual assault and rape can happen to people in all contexts, including marriage, dating relationships, friendships, child-parent interactions, employer-attendant relationships and stranger interactions

If you are the victim of a sexual assault and wish to file a police report, do not shower or wash the clothing worn during the assault

UCPD also shared the following resources, most of which are available only to the UC Berkeley community:

Bay Area Women Against Rape (BAWAR) has a 24-hour phone line that’s open to the public: 510-845-RAPE (7273)

The Survivor Support website (UCB)

Office for the Prevention of Harassment and Discrimination (Title IX): 510-643-7985 (UCB)

PATH to Care Center’s Confidential Care Advocate: 510-643-2005 (UCB)

Tang Social Services: 510-642-6074 (UCB)

Gender Equity Resource Center: 510-643-5727 (UCB)

Employee Assistance: 510-643-7754 (UCB)

ASUC Student Advocate’s Office: 510-642-6912 (UCB)

Featured photo by Thomas Hawk