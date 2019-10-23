Police warn of teenager with braces approaching boys at North Berkeley park

Berkeley police are asking the community to be alert due to a teenager at Codornices Park who has approached young boys four times since May, including once in the past week.

According to BPD, all four incidents involved “a person approaching and initiating inappropriate sexual-related conversations with boys age 5-9 years old.

The suspicious person was described as a white male teenager, 12-28 years old, 5’6″-5’10” tall with a thin build, blonde/brown hair and braces on his teeth. He has also been seen riding a blue or green bicycle and wearing a light-colored bike helmet, police said.

BPD spokesman Officer Byron White said he could share no further details about the dates of the incidents or the specifics of what happened.

Police encourage anyone visiting the park with children to speak with them about the dangers of talking with strangers, keep a close eye on them and

report suspicious activity immediately.

Authorities say anyone who sees this teenager at the park should call 911.

Police ask anyone with information about him to call BPD’s Youth Services Unit at 510-981-5715.