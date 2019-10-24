East Bay Halloween and Día de Los Muertos events where you can eat, drink, and get in the spirit

Looking for ways to get a little trick and treat on Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year? We’ve rounded up a list of 20 events throughout the East Bay that will delight your senses, including your tastebuds. Included are venues offering tastings, themed drinks, cookie decorating parties, special menus, trick-or-treating opportunities and more. Many of these parties are family-friendly, where costumes are encouraged, and a few even invite your dog to join in the fun.

We’ve arranged the list by region, in chronological order within each section, starting with events happening Friday, Oct. 25. If we missed a food-focused East Bay Halloween or Day of the Dead event, feel free to add it in the comments below.

Berkeley

DOWNTOWN BERKELEY’S HALLOWEEN HOOTENANNY Get into the Halloween spirit this Friday, Oct. 25, at the downtown Berkeley BART Plaza’s annual Halloween Hootenanny from 5-7 p.m. The event features live music from the Grateful Bluegrass Boys, a costume photo booth, face painting, as well as a beer garden. This family-friendly event offers a map of downtown Berkeley merchants open for trick-or-treating. Downtown Berkeley BART Plaza, Berkeley

HALLOWEEN CHOCOLATE TASTING AT THE XOCOLATE BAR Chocolate lovers can head to the Xocolate Bar on Saturday, Oct. 26, for a chocolate and candy tasting inspired by Halloween classic treats. The free, 15-minute guided group tastings happen at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. All Xocolate’s sweets are all-natural, made with conflict-free cacao, and often organic as well. Register online for a tasting time slot. Xocolate Bar, 1709 Solano Ave. (between Ensenada and Ordway), Berkeley

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATION AT THE SOUTH BERKELEY FARMERS MARKET The Ecology Center’s South Berkeley Farmers Market is hosting its annual Day of The Dead celebration on Oct. 29 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. All are invited to enjoy a traditional Day of the Dead altar (hosted by BAHIA), a live mariachi band, sugar skull decorating, a costume contest, and of course, a bounty of organic produce sold at the market. South Berkeley Farmers Market, 63rd and Adeline Street, Berkeley, CA

SUPER DUPER HALLOWEEN Super Duper Burgers will be giving out free mini burgers to kids dressed up in costume, from 4 to 8 p.m., Oct 31. Super Duper Burgers, 2355 Telegraph Ave., Berkeley (Also 5959 Shellmound St., Emeryville; 2001-2003 Diamond Blvd., Concord)

Oakland

FRIDAY NIGHTS @ OMCA Dress up in costume (although, no masks will be allowed) to attend the Halloween edition of Oakland Museum’s popular Friday Nights @ OMCA, from 5-10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25. There’ll be a line-up of tasty eats from local food truck vendors, live music and dance performances, kids activities and lots more. Oakland Museum of California, 1000 Oak St. (at 10th), Oakland

BOO! BARK, BREWS & BITES Head to Jack London Square from 11 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, for a free Halloween-themed and pet-centric celebration hosted by Canine Companions for Independence. Boo! Bark, Brews & Bites features live music, a beer and wine garden, food from local vendors, arts and crafts, pet booths and more. The event aims to raise awareness and funds to provide more assistance dogs to people with disabilities free of charge. Jack London Square, Oakland

HALLOWEEN BOO BASH AT CROOKED CITY CIDER TAPHOUSE The Halloween Boo Bash takes place Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Highlights include a costume contest, scary movie screenings, a live band, food from Town Square Eats and most importantly, Halloween cider flights with flavors like Candy Corn, Bloody Orange and Sour Green Caramel Apple. This event is both family-friendly and dog-friendly (dogs are allowed on the patio only). Tickets are $25. Crooked City Cider Taphouse, 206 Broadway (at Third), Oakland

OAKLAND HALLOWEEN BAR CRAWL Join the second annual Oakland Halloween Bar Crawl this Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 p.m. to midnight. Hop around Jack London Square in costume and enjoy exclusive Halloween-themed drink specials exclusive to event participants at the area’s historic bars. The event also features a live performance by the Brass Animals, a costume contest and a costume dance party at the final location of the crawl. Tickets are $5 and come with a free Halloween gift. Check-in starts at Original Pattern Brewing Co., 292 Fourth St. (at Harrison) Oakland

CALAVERA DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATION Calavera in Oakland will be decked out in elaborate decorations in honor of Día de Los Muertos. Visit from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3rd to try a special menu offered by Chef Dario Puntoja and cocktails crafted in honor of the holiday. Calavera, 2337 Broadway (between 23rd and 24th streets), Oakland

EVE’S WATERFRONT HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY Eve’s Waterfront is hosting a Halloween costume party Oct. 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight. The bash features live DJs, a costume party and a complimentary glass of Halloween punch. Dishes from Eve’s year-round seafood and American grill menu are available to order at the event. Tickets are $25 ($300 for a VIP table for six). Eve’s Waterfront, 15 Embarcadero West, Oakland

OAKLAND SWEETS, SPIRITS & BEYOND CEMETERY TOUR Immerse yourself in the “spirit” of Oakland on the “Oakland Sweets, Spirits, & Beyond Food Tour,” taking place on Halloween night. This two-hour cemetery tour starts at 4 p.m. and allows you to explore the Chapel of the Chimes and the Piedmont Funeral Services and Mountain View Cemetery while enjoying complimentary cookies from Fenton’s Creamery, chocolates, and more during the guided walk-through that ends at the Kona Club tiki bar. Tickets that include an cocktail are sold out, but teetolers can still jump on the tour for $35 via the Local Food Aventure website.

UNDEAD DINE HALLOWEEN PARTY 2019 The theme for Bar 355’s annual Halloween Party is “Vintage diner” with a little zombie mixed in. DJ Deadly Dollar Bin will spin records while the bar slings Halloween-themed cocktails, free Halloween-themed dishes and treats such as a “brain shake.” The fun starts at 9 p.m., Oct 31. Bar 355, 355 19th St. (at Webster), Oakland

14TH ANNUAL TEMESCAL TRICK OR TREAT Kids and families can stroll along Telegraph Avenue (between 40th and 51st) for the Temescal Trick or Treat event on Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m. Local merchants like Curbside Creamery, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza and FOB Kitchen will be handing out treats. There will be a family dance party, two costume contests, an apple bobbing contest, and complimentary Halloween totes. Check the Temescal Telegraph Business Improvement District website for participating businesses.

SPOOKY PUPPY COSTUME CONTEST & HALLOWEEN PARTY Looking to get in the Halloween spirit with your pup? Temescal Brewing is having its third annual dog costume contest and puppy celebration on Oct. 31, from 6:30-9 p.m. The event features a costume runway for the pooches, prizes, a live DJ, a dog photo shoot, and food from Cassave Restaurant & Bar. This is a free, family-friendly and dog-friendly event. Temescal Brewing, 4115 Telegraph Ave. (near 42nd), Oakland

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS KIDS ART CLASS Artist Krista Sanders will lead kids in a free Día de Los Muertos-themed art class at Côte West Winery Nov. 2 from 2-3 p.m. Kids ages 3-7 are welcomed to participate and parents are invited to try wines in the tasting room. A flight of six different wines can be purchased for $15. Côte West Winery, 2102 Dennison St. (between Embarcadero East and Kennedy), Oakland

Beyond

ALBANY HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL Looking for a Halloween event to head to with the family? The Albany Community Center is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The kids will enjoy Halloween arts and crafts, games, and Halloween cookie decorating. Free admission. Albany Community Center, 1249 Marin Ave. (between Masonic and Evelyn), Albany

HALLOWEEN AT THE BAY STREET BOO BASH This free, family-friendly event takes place at Bay Street Emeryville Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring Halloween treats, a costume parade, activities, a spooky magic show, Jack O’Lantern Carving Contest,and lots more. Bay Street Emeryville, Emeryville

HALLOWINE 2019! The Rock Wall Wine Company is hosting a party for wine lovers with food trucks (Bombzies BBQ, Al Pastor Papi, Sticks, Kolobok Russian Soul Food Truck and Peter’s Kettle Corn) a live DJ, a costume contest and, of course, a lot of wine. Tickets for this 21+ event are $30. Food and wine are to be purchased at an additional cost. Hallowine 2019 takes place Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8-11 p.m. The Rock Wall Wine Company, 2301 Monarch St. (at W. Tower), Alameda

HALLOWEEN DRINK SPECIAL AT THE PERIODIC TABLE Get in costume and make your way to Public Market Emeryville, from noon to 9 p.m., Oct. 31, to try the Hot Hannya, a spicy-sweet plum sake at The Periodic Table. Customers in costume get 15 % off their entire purchase. The Periodic Table, Public Market Emeryville, 5959 Shellmound St., Emeryville

2019 HULAWEEN PARTY Dress up in your best costume and attend Forbidden Island’s annual 2019 Hulaween Party on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. The shindig will include Halloween-themed cocktail specials, a costume contest and live spooky music on the theremin by Robert Silverman and DJ Tanoa “Samoa Boy.” Forbidden Island, 1304 Lincoln Ave. (at Sherman), Alameda

TRICK OR TREAT AT THE TRUCKS IN ORINDA! The Taste of the World Market hosts a Halloween version of its weekly Thursday food truck events. Starting at 5 p.m., Halloween evening, Trick or Treat at the Trucks will feature food trucks (Pia’s Pizza, Canasta, Grab & Go Kabob and more), beer and wine, live music and various Halloween activities. Orinda Community Center Park, 28 Orinda Way, Orinda

FREE KRISPY KREME DAY ON HALLOWEEN 2019 Stop by a participating Krispy Kreme location on Halloween in your costume to receive a free Halloween-themed Monster Bash donut. Choose from three different donuts: Slimon (glazed donut with lemon filling, Kreme dollop and green icing), Mumford (glazed donut with white and purple ​icing), and Hypno-Henry (cake batter-filled donut with yellow icing and orange sugar sand with icing swirl). Participating locations can be found on the Krispy Kreme website.