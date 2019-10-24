With possible Alameda County power outage looming, details slim in Berkeley

Alameda County has officially joined the list of counties that may face a public safety power shutoff from Saturday through Monday, but little is known about what that may mean for Berkeley.

The Alameda County sheriff’s office tweeted Thursday at 5:15 p.m. about a possible power shutoff in the county, writing that it could begin Saturday at 5 p.m. and last through Monday at 2 p.m., with 57,000 customers affected.

PG&E hasn’t updated its list of counties that may lose power since Wednesday night and has not posted a new media release since Monday. As of that time, 209,000 customers in portions of 15 counties were on the list, but those figures have grown during the week. Berkeleyside has asked PG&E for updated information.

Berkeley officials say they have a regional conference call with PG&E scheduled for Friday morning and will know more after that. Beyond that, not much information was available Thursday night.

The county says it has a map related to the planned power outages but that it is not available to the public.

Just before 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Councilwoman Sophie Hahn emailed her constituents about the possible outage, writing, “we have just learned that parts of Alameda County and possibly Berkeley may be subject to power shutoffs in the coming days. We have no detailed information at this time, but will provide updates as we receive more information. Please check the City of Berkeley’s website and local news regularly, and please sign up for AC Alert, if you have not already done so.”

Hahn wrote that anyone in Berkeley with accessibility needs or life-sustaining medical equipment that could be compromised during an outage should call the city at 311 or 510-981-2489.

The National Weather Service has issued a “fire weather watch” and a “high wind watch” in the Bay Area, with high winds expected from Saturday night through Monday morning.

The weather service said “dangerously strong offshore winds” are in the forecast for the East Bay Hills and other parts of the region.

According to the National Weather Service website, “Another offshore wind event will develop Saturday Night into Sunday. This event looks to be the strongest of this year and since the 2017 wine country fires. Strong northeast winds will only slowly ease later Sunday and persist right through Monday morning. This will be a long duration and extreme wind event.”

The weather service is reporting northeast winds from 15-30 mph, with frequent gusts of 45-55 mph and local gusts of 65-75 mph. The winds and low humidity mean “any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.”

A Spare the Air alert has been issued for Friday.

Air quality in Berkeley — which is part of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District’s Coast and Central Bay zone — is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups Friday.

If parts of Berkeley lose power this weekend, it will be the second planned outage for the city this month. The first incident, which lasted from Oct. 10-11, affected at least 3,500 customers in Berkeley.

Berkeleyside will report more details as soon as they are available. Sign up for breaking news alerts to get the latest critical information.

Resources