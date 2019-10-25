Berkeley police involved in downtown Berkeley crash

A Berkeley police officer struck another vehicle, injuring at least one person, during a crash in downtown Berkeley on Friday afternoon.

The crash took place at about 4 p.m. at Shattuck and University avenues, kitty-corner from McDonald’s on the east side of Shattuck. The Berkeley Fire Department put one person, who had been riding in a red sedan, into an ambulance and took them to the hospital for medical treatment.

Details were slim at press time. Berkeleyside has requested more information from authorities.

A pedestrian who was walking home from work told Berkeleyside she witnessed the crash. She told Berkeleyside the officer went through a red light and T-boned another vehicle.

The crash drew a rapid response from Berkeley police and firefighters. Two police officers — one with blood on his face — were being assessed by the fire department at the scene.

Airbags in both the police cruiser and the red sedan deployed during the collision.

Traffic, including AC Transit buses, had been completely diverted from two blocks of Shattuck as of about 5:40 p.m. There was significant congestion in the area. Northbound traffic on Shattuck can only turn right onto University at the Blue Bottle building.

One block of University Avenue was also closed, from Milvia Street to Shattuck.

The California Highway Patrol is on the scene for the investigation.

This story was updated after publication due to the developing nature of events.