PG&E will cut power to Alameda County, including Berkeley and Cal, on Saturday

PG&E will cut power to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in Alameda County for more than two days beginning Saturday at 5 p.m., officials announced Friday.

In Berkeley, approximately 7,000 locations representing an estimated 21,000 people will be affected, the city said Thursday night.

AC Alert put out an advisory message about PG&E’s plans Friday just before 10:30 a.m.

“Power is expected to be off for more than 48 hours,” according to the notice from AC Alert, which is run by the county. “We encourage you to find alternative energy sources for light, charging devices and other necessities. Plan ahead with food and water, and make sure your grab-and-go emergency kits are ready.”

PG&E still has not added Alameda County its official list of affected jurisdictions, though its website was updated at 3:30 a.m. Friday. Nothing new has been posted on its news page since Monday.

In a notice Friday, UC Berkeley said campus will be largely without power “beginning Saturday evening” and advised “everyone” to stay away. Campus athletics and performances at Zellerbach Auditorium “will be held as scheduled,” however. Campus has access to some electricity through its co-generation plant, officials said, and residence halls and dining facilities will have power.

“However, we ask that research and other activities be extremely restricted for the duration of the outage,” according to the notice, which did not include information about plans for Monday or whether classes will be held. Additional information is expected Friday afternoon.

Members of the campus community can sign up for the WarnMe system to get alerts from Cal.

Campus officials are also keeping an eye on air quality reports and will report back later “if air quality declines to a level that warrants additional campus actions.”

City of Berkeley spokesman Matthai Chakko said community members should be sure to take three key steps: (1) look up their address on the PG&E website for the most accurate information about whether they will be affected; (2) prepare for wildfire evacuations; and (3) prepare to be without power for four to seven days.

Chakko said that represented a slightly more optimistic message from PG&E, which previously said power could be out for up to eight days: the two-day planned outage followed by up to six days to turn the power back on. PG&E told the city Friday that it will take two to five days to get the power back on after the planned outage ends. That’s because restoring power involves checking all the powers lines closely for damage.

The city will keep a wifi signal available 24/7 outside all city libraries and will have charging stations available at the libraries during working hours, Chakko said Thursday night.

As of publication time, PG&E had not announced any Alameda County locations whether they will set up community resource centers during the upcoming outage.

Councilwoman Lori Droste noted Friday in an email to constituents that “The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending a Spare the Air Alert for smoke through today, Friday, October 25, for the entire region. The Air District is closely monitoring smoke impacts from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and the northern portion of the Bay Area is currently experiencing smoke impacts. Additional smoke impacts are expected to spread across the Bay Area starting this evening.”

