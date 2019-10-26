Police: Man arrested after stabbing co-worker in the neck with scissors

A Vallejo man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing a female co-worker in the neck Friday afternoon at a West Berkeley environmental testing laboratory, authorities report.

Police responded at 1:15 p.m. to Enthalpy Analytical, at 2323 Fifth St. (between Bancroft Way and Channing Way), to a report of a stabbing, said Officer Byron White in response to an inquiry from Berkeleyside. According to radio traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside, a 25-year-old woman was “impaled with a pair of scissors in her neck.”

“When officers arrived, they found that an employee (a woman in her 20’s) had been stabbed in the neck with a pair of scissors by another co-worker while they were working in the laboratory,” White said. Officers found the suspect, 25-year-old Fontine Lamont Adams Jr., and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder.

The woman, who was conscious and breathing at the scene, according to radio traffic, was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. She is expected to survive, White said, and had been released from the hospital as of publication time.

Investigators had no information to share as of Saturday about the possible motivation in the attack, he said. A booking photograph was not available because the case is still under investigation.

Adams, whose listed occupation is “dish washer,” remains in custody at Berkeley Jail, where he is being held without bail, and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday at Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland, according to online jail records.

Minutes after the stabbing report came out over the radio, police also responded to a second assault with a deadly weapon call, this one at a home in the 1600 block of 62nd Street (near California Street), White said.

Just after 1:20 p.m., police responded to a family disturbance involving several people, said White, who “were involved in a physical altercation where one person was cut on the face, another was knocked to the ground and a third who was attacked with an object.”

There were at least two arrests, he said, but no further information was available as of publication time.

According to unconfirmed radio traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside, the call was described as a fight related to an eviction at that location.