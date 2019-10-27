Strong winds impact Berkeley; Cal cancels Monday classes due to limited power

Strong winds that picked up around 10 a.m. in parts of Berkeley have brought down several trees and tree limbs and, in one case, in the Northbrae neighborhood, a power line came down with a felled tree branch. A wind advisory is in effect for Berkeley through Monday at 11 a.m.

Many residents in west Berkeley reported smelling smoke in the air, possibly from the major fire that broke out near Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo on Sunday morning, forcing the evacuation of Crockett and the closure of part of I-80. The Bay Area Air Quality Management hourly air quality index moved from “good” to “moderate” at 9 a.m. Sunday.

On Sunday morning, East Bay Regional Parks closed Tilden, Wildcat Canyon, Roberts, Redwood, Huckleberry and Sibley parks because of the high winds. The EBRPD advisory notice said the parks will be closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, PG&E’s ongoing preventive electricity shutoff caused UC Berkeley to cancel Monday classes due to what it said was “limited power” on campus. PG&E disconnected power to the campus Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

A citizen reporter shared a photo (top) at 10:24 a.m. of several tree limbs that came down at 2337 McKinley (at Channing), taking a power line with it. The Berkeley Fire Department was quick to respond, putting up barricades and advising people to stay clear. A crew sent by the city had cleared the branches from the street by 11:05 a.m., the witness said.

At around 11 a.m. Darrell Owens was walking on McGee near the intersection of Hopkins Street when he saw a downed power line and shared photos:

Local residents have been sharing images and reports of downed trees with Berkeleyside on Twitter:

Haste and Ellsworth blocked off by a fallen tree. This entire power outage situation, winds, and fires are causing too much damage. What the hell is the government doing? @berkeleyside #berkeley pic.twitter.com/NOmJYeIUNx — Alex (@AlexLi98) October 27, 2019

Was sitting at home and just saw massive tree falling over on Miller near Shasta. Hope no one got hurt… @berkeleyside — Guo Xu (@guoxu_econ) October 27, 2019

Fulton Street right on the west side of UC Berkeley northbound is blocked off due to a fallen tree. RIP to the parked Tesla #Berkeley @berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/pvw09onPm7 — Alex (@AlexLi98) October 27, 2019