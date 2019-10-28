Air quality in Berkeley ‘unhealthy’ Monday. Avoid being outdoors if you can

Berkeley residents woke to a distinctly smoky smell in the air Monday and a yellow haze.

According to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District’s hourly monitoring, the AQI (Air Quality Index) reached “unhealthy” in Berkeley at 6 a.m. Monday.

In Berkeley, the monitoring is done at Aquatic Park. “Unhealthy” means fine particulate matter is between 151 and 200 parts per million at 2 ½ microns or PM 2.5, a standard measure of air particulates. The 6 a.m reading was 152. It was up to 158 at 7 a.m.

Smoke from the Kincade fire moved into the Bay Area Sunday night and early Monday, according to officials from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

When air is unhealthy, residents are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible with windows and doors closed, especially people with asthma, emphysema or COPD. Seniors, children and people with pre-existing lung or respiratory conditions are most vulnerable. Avoiding exertion outdoors is advised for everyone.

Becky Hughes, visiting Berkeley from Seattle for the weekend, said, “I’m sick of hearing people telling me this is the new normal, although I realize it is.”

Hughes, who has asthma, was wheezing Monday morning as she walked for coffee in North Berkeley, and said she’ll try to stay indoors. She also lamented that though she has Bay Area family and friends she often visits, she’ll try to avoid the area during fire season.

The Air District declared Monday a Spare the Air Day and issued an air quality advisory.

The city of San Pablo also registered unhealthy air Monday morning. Laney College, West Oakland and Concord were registering air that is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

It’s hard to know how Bay Area smoke conditions will develop, as it depends on wind directions.

Mask use controversial

In previous smoky Bay Area conditions, people were encouraged to wear face masks outside, especially the n95, a high-quality mask that often comes with a respirator. Stores quickly sold out of masks, with brisk orders.

The use of n95 face masks is now controversial, with some health officials saying they can do more harm than good if not used correctly. The masks must be fitted properly over the nose and mouth to ensure that dirty air doesn’t get trapped.

They are also not advised for children, because they’re sizes for adults.

Some, however, say fears of n95 misuse for adults are exaggerated.

There’s agreement, however, that the best advice is to stay indoors and avoid harmful air. Most Berkeley Public Libraries have filtered air and are also offering free phone and laptop charging, and wifi for those affected by the P&GE power shutoff.