Power begins to come back in Berkeley; new outage may come Tuesday

After being without power since Saturday night, some Berkeley residents began sharing reports late Monday afternoon about their electricity being restored — but it might not be for long.

As of publication time, the PG&E outage map still says about 5,300 customers are without electricity in the city, but the map is not always reliable and is 30 minutes delayed.

The first tweet about power restoration came into Berkeleyside just before 3:30 p.m., with the frequency of reports increasing since about 4 p.m.

Let there be light (and wifi) in the Berkeley hills (Marin and Grizzly Peak). Power is back on (at least until @PGE4Me shuts it off tomorrow if the Diablo winds start blowing again). #PSPS #PGEpowershutdown @berkeleyside — Todd Woody (@greenwombat) October 28, 2019

POWER IS BACK AGAIN! I’m not sure if I would still be that excited after the third #psps @berkeleyside — Jiajun Yan (@yjjart) October 28, 2019

The city says the most important thing to do while the power is on is to recharge devices so emergency notifications can come in.

A new outage is set to begin Tuesday, but details are slim.

The city of Berkeley said on Twitter at 3:50 p.m. that “The scope of tomorrow’s planned outage and whether it will affect Berkeley is still unclear. We will continue to post updates as we get new information.”

UC Berkeley has said classes and full operations will resume Tuesday.

