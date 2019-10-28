City
Power begins to come back in Berkeley; new outage may come Tuesday

By Emilie Raguso
Power lines in Berkeley against a blue sky.
Power lines in Berkeley against a blue sky. Photo: Tracey Taylor

After being without power since Saturday night, some Berkeley residents began sharing reports late Monday afternoon about their electricity being restored — but it might not be for long.

As of publication time, the PG&E outage map still says about 5,300 customers are without electricity in the city, but the map is not always reliable and is 30 minutes delayed.

The first tweet about power restoration came into Berkeleyside just before 3:30 p.m., with the frequency of reports increasing since about 4 p.m.

The city says the most important thing to do while the power is on is to recharge devices so emergency notifications can come in.


A new outage is set to begin Tuesday, but details are slim.

The city of Berkeley said on Twitter at 3:50 p.m. that “The scope of tomorrow’s planned outage and whether it will affect Berkeley is still unclear. We will continue to post updates as we get new information.”

UC Berkeley has said classes and full operations will resume Tuesday.

