Major injuries reported in motorcycle crash with vehicle

A man on a motorcycle sustained major injuries during a crash involving a vehicle Tuesday evening north of downtown Berkeley, authorities report.

The man, who appeared to be in his 30s or 40s, was taken to Highland Hospital by the Berkeley Fire Department. According to unconfirmed radio traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside, the man was unconscious and bleeding at the scene.

The crash report came in at 7:05 p.m., said BFD Battalion Chief Paul Cavagnaro. The collision took place at Shattuck Avenue and Cedar Street.

Cavagnaro said the driver remained at the scene after the crash, which is still under investigation.

Lt. Dave Lindenau of the Berkeley Police Department said details about the collision were not available because the response is ongoing. He said the department’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team — which is generally called in for the collisions that appear most serious — had not been dispatched.

In June, a 24-year-old cyclist died after a vehicle-involved crash at that same intersection. He had just graduated from UC Berkeley.

Berkeleyside will update this story when additional information is available.