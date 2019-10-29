Police say stabbing with scissors at West Berkeley chemical lab was unprovoked

A Vallejo man has been charged with attempted murder after an unprovoked stabbing with scissors at a chemical laboratory in West Berkeley on Friday, according to court papers.

Police say 25-year-old Fontine Lamont Adams Jr. was the only person in a lab room with a colleague in her 20s on Friday at about 1:15 p.m. when she felt someone grab her by the shoulder and stab her in the neck with scissors in an unprovoked attack. The woman turned and saw Adams behind her, police wrote in court papers.

The wound “consisted of the scissor fully penetrating her neck with [the] point extending out the other side,” police wrote in court documents. The woman fled and police detained Adams at the scene after coworkers at Enthalpy Analytical pointed him out to police.

After he was detained, the woman who was stabbed identified Adams immediately as the person who had hurt her, according to court papers. Police arrested him at the scene at about 1:50 p.m.

The Alameda County district attorney’s office charged Adams on Monday with attempted murder causing great bodily injury, according to charging documents.

Adams remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, where he is being held without bail. He is scheduled to enter a plea Nov. 7 at the René C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland, according to jail records online.

The woman who was stabbed has been released from the hospital, police told Berkeleyside previously.

Police said they could not release a booking photograph of Adams on Tuesday because detectives are still investigating the case.

Adams has no prior arrests or convictions in Alameda County, according to Superior Court records online.