Train stopped on tracks at Gilman Street snarls Berkeley traffic

Berkeleyside readers are reporting that a non-passenger train stopped on the railroad tracks at Gilman Street is backing up rush-hour traffic in Berkeley on Thursday.

Berkeleyside has asked Union Pacific for information but there has been no response.

“The non passenger train is broken down on the tracks over Gilman – no traffic can get through,” wrote one reader, who shared a photograph of the train with Berkeleyside. “Was on the H bus – stuck for about 15 minutes before the supervisor came and gave the driver permission to turn around and go to the Buchanan Street exit as a detour.”

The first reader report came into Berkeleyside at 5:15 p.m.

“It’s a mess, no one is getting through,” it said.

H Bus gave up on the Gilman crossing and headed back to university. — Patrick Tescher (@pat2man) November 1, 2019

Berkeleyside will update this post if additional information becomes available.