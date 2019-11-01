Shop Talk: Ohmega Salvage; Totally Rad Gallery; Women Made

OHMEGA SALVAGE The longtime home salvage business is making some adjustments due to the changing demographics of Bay Area homeowners. It will be cutting back its hours to the weekend only, starting in January. According to the owner, Katherine Davis, architectural salvage is much harder to acquire and re-sell and the business has suffered from the changing face of brick and mortar retail. The internet also has become a large competitor and a decline of walk-in and drive-by customers has added to the loss of sales for the business. Ohmega Salvage was founded in June 1974 and operated from adjacent lots at 2403 and 2407 San Pablo Ave. for 30 plus years, closing in March 2018. The business added another location at 2400 San Pablo Ave. in 1998, its current address, consolidating inventory to half its original stock.

“I am sad about the lack of recycling of building materials of our classic homes here in the Bay area. Recycling was once the pride of our city,” Davis said. She added that the interest in re-use of original architectural pieces is fading. And as a small business owner in Berkeley, she enumerated all of the overhead expenses that continue to rise – garbage collection, PG&E, EBMUD, alarm systems, workman’s compensation and paying a living wage well above minimum wage for qualified, skilled professionals – which has added stress to keeping the business operating smoothly. Hence, the future of the business is unclear. “We will take the month of January 2020 to regroup and be open only on weekends,” Davis said.

Ohmega Salvage has a reduced staff due to the financial strains, going from eight full-time staff in January 2019 to just three since October. At its peak, the business staffed 15 full-time employees. Ohmega Salvage is holding an ongoing clearance sale from now until Dec. 22. Beginning in January 2020, the business will be open on Saturday and Sunday only. Ohmega Salvage , 2400 San Pablo Ave. (at Channing Way), Berkeley. Phone: 510-204-0767. Open: Current hours are Wednesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Beginning January 2020, weekends only, same hours

TOTALLY RAD GALLERY The art space that exhibits contemporary works by emerging local and national artists is closing its doors. According to gallery director, Amber Mueller, the gallery received an eviction notice when new owners bought the building. The gallery has been operating for four and a half years at its San Pablo location. The original notice requested the business vacate by Dec. 31. It will now close Nov. 23. Mueller said the new owners are Read Investments, and though they did not tell her directly, she believes they are planning to build a large mixed-use building with commercial and residential spaces. (See details about the six-story project here. The 57-unit building will be named Aquatic IV, the latest in Read Investments’ buildings in Berkeley.)

A new exhibition, “It’s Not Love,” is slated to open Nov. 2, with an opening reception from 6-9 p.m. It will showcase work by Mueller, a painter and media artist. “The last exhibition will be bittersweet to say goodbye after so many years of hard work, literally, building this gallery from scratch. We even built the walls. We created so many great relationships with our neighbors, our patrons and our artists,” Mueller said. Totally Rad Gallery, 1212 San Pablo Ave. (near Harrison), in the Gilman Arts District, Berkeley. Phone: 510-570-6846. Open Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. (Open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 23) Connect on Facebook and Instagram

WOMEN MADE The concept pop-up shop has extended its lease in the Fourth Street shopping district. Made features the products of women designers, artists and small businesses including apparel, art, home goods and more. The pop-up opened its doors in July 2019 and will be open until the end of the year. Made is owned and operated by Berkeley-based jewelry designer, Lina Shatara, who is also the creator and force behind Berkeley’s Fourth Street Maker’s Row. “The goal of the store is to support female business owners and in turn help grow local economies, create jobs and support families and communities,” Shatara said. Women Made, 1901 Fourth St. (at Hearst Street), #108, Berkeley. Phone: 347-779-4619. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in November and Monday to Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in December. Check the website for special holiday hours. Connect on Instagram

If you’re a Berkeley business with news or you have spotted a new or closing business in Berkeley, shoot us an email at editors@berkeleyside.com. Read previous Shop Talk columns. And catch up with all food- and drink-related business news with our Nosh coverage.