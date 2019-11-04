Police respond to sound of gunfire near Cal campus; no victims found

Officers investigated the sound of possible gunfire Monday night near the UC Berkeley campus, authorities report.

A reader told Berkeleyside about police speeding by on Durant Avenue in the Southside neighborhood at 8:05 p.m. and asked for more information.

Berkeley Police spokesman Officer Byron White told Berkeleyside police had been dispatched to a “loud reports” call near Bancroft Way and Piedmont Avenue at that time. He said he did not know whether physical evidence of gunfire had been located, but UCPD’s Shotspotter gunfire detection system “alerted” in response to the sound, White said.

White said officers had not found any victims or property damage as of about 8:15 p.m.

As of October, there had been 24 confirmed incidents of gunfire in the city in 2019.