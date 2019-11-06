Berkeley police advise residents to ‘stay indoors’ during search for wanted man

Berkeley police have advised South Berkeley residents to stay indoors while officers look for a wanted man near Adeline Street.

Police are searching for the man in the 2100 blocks of Ward and Derby streets, BPD announced in a Nixle alert Wednesday afternoon.

Berkeley Police Sgt. Veronica Rodrigues said officers responded to the 2000 block of Parker Street (near Milvia Street) at noon for an assault report. Police tried to stop a man who ran from them at the scene, she said. The man is now wanted on suspicion of domestic violence, she said.

Police advise anyone who sees suspicious behavior in the area to call 911.

Police say they will provide updates when they are available.