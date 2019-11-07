Update: Richmond police pursuit through Berkeley ends in arrest

Update, 11:25 a.m. The high-speed pursuit through Berkeley on Thursday morning resulted in an arrest connected to a carjacking, Richmond police said.

Richmond Lt. Matt Stonebraker said officers responded to a call about a vehicle, suspected to be involved in an armed carjacking, that had parked on Cutting Boulevard at 9:35 a.m.

“When officers arrived on scene they located it there, and it moved right away,” he said.

Stonebraker said the “quick pursuit” traveled on I-580 and I-80 before zipping up University Avenue and ending on the UC Berkeley campus.

“Once he got to the college, he ended up stopping the vehicle behind a building” and was arrested within 50 yards of where he parked, Stonebraker said. He said he did not have any more information yet about the person who was arrested.

Original story, 10:31 a.m. Multiple police cars with sirens blaring tore up University Avenue around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday. They were involved in a Richmond Police Department case, according to local authorities.

Lt. Kevin Schofield, a spokesman for BPD, said Berkeley police were assisting the Richmond Police Department with “an investigation/incident.”

Shortly after the vehicles were seen speeding through town, Berkeleyside received several reports via Twitter of police activity around the Valley Life Sciences Building on the UC Berkeley campus.

We are seeking more details from authorities and will update this story as we get them.

Just saw about 20 police cars zoom down University in Downtown Berkeley—Richmond police too. What’s going on? @berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/DUiCtktCX0 — Greg Magofña (@g__mags) November 7, 2019

Video, below, by Chadd Wolfe:

I could see the lights, caution tape, k-9, and man in cuffs on the ground from my west-facing office window in Dwinelle. — butter sugar flowers (@buttersugrflwrs) November 7, 2019

Scene a few minutes ago at south side of LSA building, #berkeley ⁦@berkeleyside⁩ pic.twitter.com/7tS9UvinF5 — Neil Tsutsui 🐜🐝🌎 (@neiltsutsui) November 7, 2019