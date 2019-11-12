Unchecked pot causes house fire on Virginia Street in Berkeley

A homeowner who put a cleaned pot on the stove burner to dry and then went to bed got a rude awakening Monday morning when his house caught on fire.

Berkeley Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1700 block of Virginia at 12:33 a.m. Nov. 11, according to Assistant Fire Chief Keith May. When firefighters arrived, they spotted a fire in the attic and eaves of the single-story residence, he said. They put the fire out quickly, but not before the house sustained $100,000 to $200,000 in damage, said May.

The homeowner forgot he had put the pot on an open flame to dry, said May. A fire erupted and caught on the wall near the stove, which happened to be by a utility closet. The construction of the closet meant the flames quickly spread to the attic, May said.

The homeowner tried unsuccessfully to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher, said May. He suffered some minor damage from inhaling smoke but declined to be transported to the hospital, said May.

Loud Berkeley Boom

Numerous Berkeley residents reported hearing a loud boom and seeing a flash Sunday night.

@berkeleyside i'm on francisco and grant and heard an explosion and saw a flash. now there is an electrical burning odor in the air. called BPD n they're on it. surprised i haven't heard sirens. i wld expect BFD there just in case. — Caren McDonald (@carenmcdonald) November 11, 2019

Yes, we just heard it in North Berkley by Ohlone Park. I saw a white flash out the 3rd story window just before I heard it. — Francesca Osuna (@F_A_Osuna) November 11, 2019

I also heard it/felt it near francisco and grant. There was a firework-like sound then a big boom, then car alarms started going off? — big sigh (@bena_baby) November 11, 2019

May said the Berkeley Fire Department got a report of an explosion and smell around Francisco and Grant streets at 9:47 p.m. Nov 10. Both fire officials and police officers investigated, but could not find any smoke, or flames, or smell, he said. The officials cleared the scene by 10:06 p.m.