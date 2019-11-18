PG&E may cut power in Berkeley early Wednesday; see the latest outage map

Officials in Berkeley are preparing for a new public safety power shutoff event set to begin in the city early Wednesday morning.

A “strong offshore wind event expected to begin early Wednesday morning” and continue through Thursday morning has prompted the latest planned blackout, which is necessary “to reduce the risk of wildfire in these conditions,” PG&E said.

On Sunday, PG&E announced that it may have to cut power to 250,000 customers in parts of 19 counties in the East Bay, North Bay, Sierra Foothills and elsewhere around the state. Berkeley officials say they are “still trying to confirm info” with PG&E about how many of those customers could be in Berkeley.

PG&E has released a new “impact map” — with approximate information about areas that could be affected by the upcoming outage — as well as an emergency address lookup tool, which PG&E has previously said is the best way to find out if an address is on the planned blackout list.

The Berkeley Unified School District said it is also monitoring the situation because Alameda County is “under a PSPS watch.”

The city of Berkeley tweeted just after 11:10 a.m. Monday that parts of the city “will likely experience” a planned outage this week. No other details have been available.

PG&E said it would call, text and email customers on Monday morning if they could be affected by the outage.

PG&E meteorologists are forecasting “a wide area of high winds, including sustained winds of up to 25 mph, gusts in the 30-50 mph range and peak gusts above 55 mph.” Fire “weather watches” have been issued in parts of the state and vegetation is “extremely dry.”

Average precipitation in the Northern Sierra is way down for this time of year: It’s usually 5 inches by November, but the region has received only .3 inches this year. Temperatures are also up, “5-15 degrees above average for this time of year,” says PG&E. High winds have also played a role.

“The recent series of extreme wind events have also contributed to dry conditions, as wind has a drying effect on vegetation,” PG&E reports.

The last planned shutoff in Berkeley took place in late October and was the biggest PG&E planned blackout to date, affecting 1.1 million customers throughout the state.

Berkeleyside will provide ongoing coverage as information becomes available.

Prepare for an outage: Tips from PG&E

Plan for medical needs, such as medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power

Identify backup charging methods for phones and make hard copies of emergency numbers

Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash

Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets

Learn more about wildfire risk and what to do before, during and after an emergency to keep your family safe at PG&E’s Safety Action Center

More resources