Police: Man with gun arrested after South Berkeley foot chase

Police who chased a man on probation who ran from them during a bike stop last week say they recovered a gun he tossed over a fence before he was arrested.

On Thursday just before 9:30 p.m., police stopped a man riding a bicycle in the 1600 block of 62nd Street (near Occidental Street) on suspicion of a vehicle code violation, said Officer Byron White, BPD spokesman.

When police tried to talk with the man, he “suddenly ran away,” BPD said in a prepared statement. Officers quickly caught up with him when he tried to climb a fence, BPD said. “When the officers pulled the bicyclist from the fence, the bicyclist discarded something” over it. On the other side of the fence, BPD officers found a handgun, according to authorities.

Police identified the arrested man as 24-year-old Juan Pablo Gama of Berkeley. He was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed handgun, which is a felony, resisting arrest and probation violation.

Gama is being held at Berkeley Jail on $45,000 bail and is set for arraignment Tuesday, according to court records online.