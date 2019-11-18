Where to get Thanksgiving pies in Berkeley and Oakland

For many of us, it wouldn’t feel right to end a Thanksgiving meal without a slice (or two) of pie. If you’re not in the mood for whipping up dessert yourself, but want something better and more special than a supermarket pie, there are plenty of bakeries, restaurants and cafés in Berkeley and Oakland that will do the baking for you.

Whether you’re a traditionalist who prefers pumpkin, pecan or apple pie, or if you’re looking for something different, perhaps vegan or gluten-free options, or less common sweets, like persimmon pudding or beet pie, we have several suggestions for you. Just make sure you put in your order ASAP — most spots are taking orders on or through this week for pick-up just before Thanksgiving.

Berkeley

CRIXA CAKES Crixa has already stopped taking advance orders for Nov. 26-27 pick-up of its creamy pumpkin custard pie, but there are a few other Thanksgiving specials to choose from, including a decadent amaretti cream cake, homey apple cake, spicy fresh ginger cake, light pave vergiate (flourless chocolate cake) and a classic tiramisu. Orders can be placed in-person, by phone at (510) 548-0421, or online. Crixa Cakes, 2748 Adeline St. (at Stuart Street), Berkeley

FOURNEE BAKERY Fournee Bakery is currently taking advanced orders for pumpkin pie, apple pie and tarte tatin (apple-caramel puff-pastry). Order before Nov. 22 to schedule pick-up between Nov. 23-Nov. 27. Orders can be placed in-person or by phone at (510) 549-9434. Fournee Bakery, 2912 Domingo Ave. (at Russell Street), Berkeley

LAVENDER BAKERY & CAFÉ Lavender Bakery is offering 10% off for orders made online made before Nov. 22. (Use the code THANKS22 to apply the promotion to your order). Lavender Bakery & Cafe, 1820 Solano Ave (at Colusa Avenue), Berkeley

MASSE’S PASTRIES Masse’s Thanksgiving menu includes classics like pumpkin pie as well as holiday desserts with a twist, such as pecan bourbon tart with chocolate and gluten-free pumpkin and vanilla marscapone. Order anytime before Thanksgiving day and pick-up your desserts anytime between 8-10 a.m. on Thanksgiving day. Orders can be placed in-person or by phone at (519) 649-1004. Masse’s Pastries, 1469 Shattuck Ave. (at Vine Street), Berkeley

NABOLOM BAKERY Pecan and pumpkin tarts, along with apple and apple cranberry galettes made with Bernie’s best Gravenstein apples are on offer at Nabolom. Orders can be made through 4 p.m. Nov. 22 for pick-up Nov. 27 or by 11 a.m. Nov 28. Nabolom Bakery, 2708 Russell St. (near College Avenue), Berkeley

NATTY CAKES Baker Natalie Brown of Berkeley’s Natty Cakes wanted to offer something different than the run-of-the-mill pumpkin or apple pie. This year, she baked up a hybrid chocolate-almond toffee pie, which combines the flavors of a chocolate and an almond croissant. Pies are available for pre-order on the Natty Cakes website for pick-up at the Natty Cake’s Berkeley kitchen or Pippa & Co in Elmwood (2935 College Ave.). If you want to taste a slice before ordering a whole pie, Natty Cakes is hosting a Thanksgiving pop-up this Sunday, from 2-5 p.m. at the Berkeley kitchen. Natty Cakes, 2940 Seventh St. (at Potter Street), Berkeley

SWEET ADELINE BAKESHOP Top off your Thanksgiving dinner with sweet treats from Sweet Adeline. The bake shop’s Thanksgiving menu includes an assortment of classics, like apple and pumpkin pie, to less common desserts, like a persimmon pudding cake with cranberries and pecans and poached pear frangipane tart. Advance orders can be placed in-person or by phone at (510) 985-7381 through Nov. 24. All orders must be picked up by Nov. 27, as Sweet Adeline will be closed Thanksgiving day through Dec. 1. Sweet Adeline Bakeshop, 3350 Adeline St. (at 63rd Street), Berkeley

TIMELESS COFFEE Vegan hotspot Timeless Coffee is taking advance orders for its dairy-free Thanksgiving pies through Nov. 20. Offerings include pumpkin pie and maple pecan pie, along with two gluten-free choices: apple cobbler or pumpkin cheesecake. (There’s also a vegan chicken pot pie, if you prefer savory over sweet,) All holiday orders must be picked up by 5:30 p.m., Nov. 27, as Timeless Coffee will be closed on Thanksgiving day. Orders can be placed online for pick-up at Timeless in Berkeley or Oakland. Timeless Coffee, 2965 College Ave. (at Ashby Avenue), Berkeley and 4252 Piedmont Ave. (at Glenwood Avenue), Oakland

Oakland

BATCH PASTRIES Over in Montclair, Batch’s Thanksgiving pie menu includes pumpkin, apple, pecan pies, along with a not-so-traditional, but still delicious, mixed berry pie. Orders must be placed by noon, Nov. 26 for pick-up Nov. 27. Batch Pastries, 2220 Mountain Blvd., suite 140 (between Stout and Snake roads), Oakland

BUTTERCUP This classic East Bay diner only needs 48-hours advance notice for pie pick-up and is open Thanksgiving day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Along with pumpkin and pecan pie, other dessert options include a coconut cream pie, upside down apple walnut pie, chocolate cream pie and lots more. Buttercup Diner, 1000 Cotton St. (at Dennison Street), Oakland; 229 Broadway (between Second and Third streets), Oakland

LA FARINE BAKERY All La Farine locations are accepting advanced orders for its Thanksgiving menu — which includes sweet treats like pumpkin pie, apple tarte, ginger cake, sherried cherry torte, pear ginger tarte and more — until Saturday. Pastries, cookies and other breads can be bought in-store on a first-come, first-served basis. Orders can be made in-person or by phone at (510) 654-0338 (College Avenue) or (510) 420-1777 (Piedmont Avenue). La Farine Bakery, 4094 Piedmont Ave. (at 41st Street); 6323 College Ave. (at Alcatraz Avenue), Oakland

FIREBRAND ARTISAN BREADS Firebrand is baking up traditional apple pie and pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving, along with cinnamon currant babka, pumpkin spice loaf and gingerbread loaf. Orders must be made by noon, Nov. 25, for pick-up Nov. 25-28. Firebrand Artisan Breads, 2343 Broadway (between 23rd and 24th streets), Oakland

HOMESTEAD This year, Homestead on Piedmont Avenue is baking up three different 12″ pies: fully loaded brown butter pecan pie, caramel apple and maple pumpkin. Pre-order for Nov. 27 pick-up. Homestead, 4029 Piedmont Ave. (near 40th Street), Oakland

IT’S ALL GOOD BAKERY This North Oakland neighborhood bakery is taking advance orders of its sweet potato and pecan pies through Friday for pick-up Nov. 25-27. It’s All Good Bakery, 5622 Martin Luther King Jr. Way (at Aileen Street), Oakland

JACK LONDON SQUARE FARMERS MARKET Pittsburg-based Way to Life Foods will offer carrot pie and Fairfield-based Dot’s Baking Pantry will sell its sweet potato pie and other seasonal baked goods at the Sunday farmers market (10 a.m.-3 p.m.). Jack London Square Farmers Market, Webster Street (at Embarcadero West), Oakland

LOIS THE PIE QUEEN Lois the Pie Queen is adding pumpkin pie to its menu this month to celebrate the holidays. Order this limited-time menu (or any other pies from its menu) before Saturday to pick up Nov. 27, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Orders can be made in-person or by phone at (510) 658-5616. Lois the Pie Queen, 851 60th St (at Adeline Street), Oakland

MARIPOSA BAKING CO. Mariposa Baking Co. is offering a special menu of gluten-free pies and desserts for Thanksgiving. Choose from pumpkin, apple, cranberry apple, and pecan pie or a New York-style cheesecake. Orders can be placed online for local pick-up. Mariposa Baking Co., 5427 Telegraph Ave. (at 55th Street), Oakland

NICK’S PIZZA Nick’s in North Oakland is taking orders for Thanksgiving desserts, like pecan pie, classic cheescake, individual-size salted caramel chocolate mousse, lemon bars and chocolate chip cookies, as well as savory Thanksgiving baked breads. Orders can be made by phone at (510) 658-3903 or via email at nick@oaklandstylepizza.com for pick-up Nov. 27. Nick’s Pizza, 6211 Shattuck Ave. (at 63rd Street), Oakland

PIETISSERIE For the second year, PieTisserie will host its Sweet Thursday holiday extravaganza. For 24-hours — noon, Nov. 27 to noon, Nov. 28 — the shop stays open for customers to purchase artisan offerings, like pumpkin in chocolate crust, lemon ginger custard, pink apple, and beet pie. RSVP online for the event, or pre-order pies for pick-up (Nov. 24-28). PieTisserie, 1605 Second Ave. (at E 16th Street), Oakland

MARKET HALL BAKERY Market Hall bakery’s Thanksgiving menu includes classic pumpkin pie, pecan tart, apple crumble pie and other decadent delights. All orders must be placed by noon, Nov. 23 and will be available for pick-up in Oakland or Berkeley, Nov. 25-27. Orders can be placed in-person, by phone at (510) 250-6001 or online. Rockridge Market Hall, 5655 College Ave. (at Shafter Avenue) , Oakland or Berkeley Market Hall, 1786 Fourth St. (at Delaware Street), Berkeley