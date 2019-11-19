Alameda County no longer expected to lose power Wednesday

PG&E no longer plans to shut off power for parts of Alameda County on Wednesday, according to an emergency notification from the county.

“Due to changes in the weather forecast” the East Bay hills will now be spared from a planned “public safety power shutoff,” said an AC Alert message Tuesday afternoon.

UC Berkeley also confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the campus will not lose power.

“Classes, events, and all operations will proceed as planned and scheduled,” said spokeswoman Janet Gilmore in an email.

As of Monday evening it already looked like most, if not all, of Berkeley was in the clear. City staff told Berkeleyside they looked up a list of affected Berkeley addresses provided by PG&E, and most turned out to be residences located across the border in Oakland.

The city has warned Berkeley residents to nevertheless use caution. A National Weather Service red flag warning has been issued for the hills, meaning there is a high fire risk in the area. Those windy, dry conditions are expected to last through 7 a.m. Thursday.

