Where to eat out on Thanksgiving day in Berkeley and Oakland

Looking to eat a traditional Thanksgiving meal — with a hot roast turkey and all the fixings — without having to turn on your oven? You’re in luck. Several restaurants in Berkeley and Oakland are offering decadent buffets and coursed meals just for you.

And for those who aren’t feeling turkey, we’ve also included a few restaurants that will be open and serving their regular menus on Thanksgiving day, including two outside of Berkeley and Oakland.

Traditional Thanksgiving Day meals

Berkeley

ZUT TAVERN Fourth Street Cal-Mediterreanean restaurant Zut Tavern will be offering a special Thanksgiving menu with turkey and all the fixings, from 1 to 8 p.m. Zut Tavern, 1820 Fourth St. (between Hearst Avenue and Virginia Street), Berkeley

CLAREMONT CLUB & SPA The Claremont Hotel is hosting a luxe Thanksgiving Day brunch buffet. Seatings are at noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m., featuring hot buffet, carving station, omelet and waffle station, a kid’s corner and multiple dessert stations. $145-$175 for adults; $99 for children 5-12, free for children 4 and under. Call (510) 549-8556 to make a reservation. Claremont Club & Spa, 41 Tunnel Rd. (near Domingo Avenue), Berkeley

HORNBLOWER THANKSGIVING DINNER CRUISE Enjoy a night on the bay aboard the Hornblower for a Thanksgiving dinner cruise from 3-6 p.m. There’ll be a Thanksgiving buffet, live music and unbeatable views. Boarding begins at 2:15 p.m. at the Berkeley Marina. Tickets, starting at $105, can be purchased online. Berkeley Marina South Gate, 200 Marina Blvd. (left of the Doubletree Hotel), Berkeley

BERKELEY BOATHOUSE Chef Matthew Thomas of Berkeley Boathouse is offering a special four-course Thanksgiving dinner (note, seatings are from noon-4 p.m., so this is more like lunch, than dinner) inspired by his Southern roots. Customers can choose between the turkey entrée or the honey-cured boneless ham. Both include an assortment of side dishes, and cost $39.95 for adults, $34.95 for seniors and $15.95 for children. Place reservations online. Berkeley Boathouse, 200 Marina Blvd. (between University Avenue and Spinnaker Way), Berkeley

SKATES ON THE BAY Skates On The Bay has Thanksgiving dinner covered with a Diestel turkey dinner served from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The $32 turkey dinner is served with chicken apple sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fresh cranberry relish and turkey gravy. Regular menu items will be available that day as well. Skates on the Bay, 100 Seawall Dr. (near University Avenue), Berkeley

ZINO Indulge in a decadent buffet at ZINO Restaurant from noon-7 p.m. There’ll be holiday dishes, such as roasted heritage turkey with brioche stuffing and herb-crusted prime rib. Top off your meal with a dessert station filled with pies, cakes and sweet treats. A seat at the table costs $59.99 and can be purchased online. Zino, 2086 Allston Way (at Shattuck Avenue), Berkeley

Oakland

COPPER SPOON The Copper Spoon in North Oakland will be serving a four-course Thanksgiving dinner from 4-9 p.m. The menu includes items like coconut curry lentil soup, half Dungeness crab and roasted Cornish game nen. Tickets are $70. Place reservations online. Copper Spoon, 4031 Broadway (at 41st Street), Oakland

EVE’S WATERFRONT A carving stations of turkey and pineapple roasted ham and dozens of other main courses will be offered at Eve’s Waterfront’s Thanksgiving buffet, taking place from noon-6 p.m. Diners get a complimentary cocktail upon arrival. Tickets are $65 per person, $23 for children under 12. Place reservations online. Eve’s Waterfront, 15 Embarcadero West (near Oak Street), Oakland

LAKE CHALET Choose from a three-course turkey dinner or a Thanksgiving buffet at Lake Chalet. The three-course dinner costs $65 per person ($29 for children 12 and under) and features traditional dishes and seasonal cocktails. The buffet costs $79 per person and includes carving stations, a seafood bar and assorted desserts. Place reservations online. The Lake Chalet Seafood Bar & Grill, 1520 Lakeside Dr. (between Lake Merritt Boulevard and 17th Street), Oakland

LUNGOMARE Enjoy traditional holiday favorites with an Italian twist at Lungomare’s Thanksgiving buffet, offered from noon-8 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person, $15 for children under 15, and free for infants and toddlers. Lungomare, 1 Broadway (at Water Street), Oakland

SOULEY VEGAN No turkey here, but this Oakland Louisiana Creole vegan restaurant does it up every Thanksgiving day with a noteworthy buffet. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., load up on meat and dairy-free versions of pesto mac, garlic greens, candied yams, seitan chick’n, jambalaya with Lousiana hot links and a whole lot more. Cost is $29 per person, $17 for children under 7. Souley Vegan, 301 Broadway (at Third Street), Oakland

TERRACE ROOM Dozens of holiday main courses, starters and an assorted pie collection will be offered at the Terrace Room’s Thanksgiving day celebration buffet, from noon-5 p.m. Tickets are $69 per person, $35 for children ages 5-10. The Terrace Room Restaurant & Bar, 1800 Madison St. (at 17th Street), Oakland

TWO STAR MARKET Two Star Market will host its 17th annual free Thanksgiving dinner and celebration with La Perla Restaurant. This community-made dinner takes place from 1-4 p.m. and will feature traditional Thanksgiving dishes, music and dancing. Sign up to volunteer or donate online. Two Star Market, 2020 MacArthur Blvd. (at Canon Ave.), Oakland

Not craving turkey? Try these spots

Berkeley

LA CAPILLA BERKELEY Tacos, mole and tortas on Thanksgiving? Yes, please. La Capilla will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. La Capilla, 1106 University Ave. (near San Pablo Avenue), Berkeley

CASA LATINA The Berkeley Mexican bakery-restaurant will be open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Casa Latina, 1805 San Pablo Ave. (at Delaware Street), Berkeley

UDUPI PALACE Craving uthappam and dosa instead of stuffing and mashed potatoes? Udupi Palace will be open 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Thanksgiving day. Udupi Palace, 1901 University Ave. (at MLK Jr. Way), Berkeley

Oakland

CAFÉ COLUCCI Colucci will be open during its regular hours serving classic Ethiopian eats. Walk-ins will be seated, but the restaurant recommends reservations for parties bigger than three. Café Colucci, 6427 Telegraph Ave. (at Alcatraz Avenue), Oakland

SEOUL GOMTANG Instead of turkey, try a hot, steaming bowl of comforting Korean beef bone soup on Thanksgiving day. Seoul Gomtang, 3801 Telegraph Ave. (at MacArthur Boulevard), Oakland

Beyond

EAST OCEAN SEAFOOD RESTAURANT This Alameda dim sum hot spot is open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day! East Ocean Seafood Restaurant, 1713 Webster St. (between Lincoln and Haight avenues), Alameda

WOJIA HUNAN CUISINE If you like spice, this new-ish Albany restaurant is the place to visit — Thanksgiving or any other time. The restaurant is taking walk-ins and advance reservations. Wojia Hunan Cuisine, 917 San Pablo Ave. (near Solano Avenue), Albany

