San Pablo man arrested in shooting that wounded man near UC Berkeley

Authorities announced the arrest Thursday of a San Pablo man they say shot an innocent bystander in a crowd after a dispute near Telegraph Avenue earlier this month.

The shooting took place Nov. 10 at about 2:35 a.m. at Durant and Telegraph avenues, the Berkeley Police Department said previously. Officers who rushed to the scene found a man in his 20s in the 2500 block of Durant Avenue, east of Telegraph, who had been wounded. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officer Byron White, BPD spokesman, told Berkeleyside on Thursday that some type of dispute had preceded the shooting, in which the man investigators ultimately identified as 42-year-old Jucari Anderson fired from Durant west of Telegraph “in the direction of a crowd of people on the 2500 block” of Durant, which is on the east side of Telegraph Avenue.

Police investigating the case later found the handgun that was used in the shooting, according to a Nixle alert released Thursday afternoon by BPD.

On Wednesday at about 11:40 a.m., FBI and the U.S. Marshals Office arrested Anderson on the BPD warrant for assault with a firearm and other weapon-related crimes, BPD said. At the time of his arrest, he was already in federal custody, White said.

The FBI was not able to provide any information Thursday about why that may have been. Berkeleyside will update this story if further detail becomes available.

BPD described the shooting as “one of several incidents of gunfire in the area surrounding UC Berkeley campus this year,” adding, “The Berkeley Police Department takes pride in keeping our community safe and we will continue to work with our community to identify, investigate and pursue criminals who commit violence.”

Anderson remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin with a bail of $190,000, according to jail records online. He is scheduled for arraignment Friday at the René C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland.

As of Nov. 13, the Berkeley Police Department had tallied 26 confirmed incidents of gunfire in the city in 2019. UCPD had one shooting, at People’s Park, which was fatal. The gunfire map below includes basic information about those incidents.