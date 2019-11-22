Berkeley police investigate gunfire at Berkeley Marina

Police are investigating gunfire at the Berkeley Marina just before 5:15 p.m., authorities report.

Officers found casings but no victims on Seawall Drive south of University Avenue, said Lt. Kevin Reece of the Berkeley Police Department. They remain at the scene and are inspecting the area.

Police closed Seawall Drive near the shooting scene as a result of the investigation.

It’s the 27th shooting in the city of Berkeley in 2019, according to Berkeleyside records.

