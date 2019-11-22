The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Nov. 23-24

DANCE FESTIVAL Ready to get your dance on? This Friday and Saturday, the Festival of Latin American Contemporary Choreographers will wrap up its sixth annual Bay Area dance festival — themed “Bridges & Bones/ Puentes Y Huesos” — at BAMPFA. The event features 12 Latinx contemporary choreographers described as “resistant, queer, indigenous and hybrid choreographers of the Latinx diaspora who cross cultural, physical, and aesthetic borders of tradition to abstraction.” Events in Berkeley include three master classes, an artist discussion and two performances, one on each day. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23, 4-6 p.m, at BAMPFA, 2155 Center St. (at Oxford Street). Visit Flaccdanza for information.

BOOK SIGNING On Saturday, newly opened co-working and event space Workstation West Berkeley is hosting a book signing with UC Berkeley alumna, Brittany Murlas, founder and author of We are Little Feminists. Murlas has a new series of children’s books out that showcase and celebrate diverse families in an effort towards increasing representation in children’s literature. There will be face painting, postcard writing and a read-aloud of the books during the event. Saturday, Nov. 23, noon-3 p.m,Workstation West Berkeley, 2247 Sixth St. Berkeley 94710. Visit Workstation West Berkeley for details.

REMEMBERING JAMES: THE MUSICAL On both Saturday and Sunday you have the last chance to catch the Black Repertory Group’s production of Remembering James: The Musical (it closes Nov 24), starring Dedrick Weathersby. The show tells the story of the godfather of soul, James Brown, spanning nearly two decades of his monumental career. And it explores how a divided country, the growing civil-rights movement and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. shaped the artist’s work. An eight-piece band accompanies the show, bringing the passion of his music alive. Look forward to songs including “Please Please,” “Papa Got a Brand New Bag,” “Cold Sweat,” “I Feel Good” and “Say It Loud I’m Black and I’m Proud.” Saturday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. Black Repertory Group Birel L. Vaughn Theater, 3201 Adeline St. Berkeley 94703. Visit Black Repertory Group for information and tickets.

BETTE GOLDEN LAMB TRIBUTE On Sunday The Back Room presents a special tribute concert to Bette Golden Lamb (Feb. 1935 – Oct. 2019). Clifford Lamb’s most recent jazz albums, Blues and Hues, Brothers and Sisters, and Bridges, were produced by Jeffrey Weber and are consistently in the top 50 albums played on national jazz radio. Blues and Hues was also in the top ten recordings picked by Cadence Magazine’s Critics’ Poll 2019. Sunday, Nov. 24, 4:30 p.m., The Back Room, 1984 Bonita Ave. Berkeley 94704. Tickets are $25 general admission. Children 12 and under are free. Visit The Back Room for information.

BERKELEY FLEA MARKET Sometimes it’s good to remember that there are activities that happen pretty much every weekend and are worth checking out. If you’ve never been to the Berkeley Flea, or it’s been a while, you might want to swing by. As the organizers put it, “For almost 50 years, the market has been a weekly neighborhood appointment where you can make acquaintance with local vendors, dance to a drum circle, listen to live music, join the open mic, hang with neighbors, or meet newcomers to the city.” You’ll find stalls selling vintage goods, art, body oils and soap, incense, tools, accessories, clothing as well as food with an international flavor. Berkeley Flea Market, Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ashby BART station parking lot. Visit Berkeley Flea market for more information.

