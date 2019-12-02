Kiwibot, Berkeley’s pioneering robot delivery startup, is ending service

Berkeley food delivery startup Kiwibot (formerly Kiwi), familiar to many by its robots that roam the streets of the city, is shutting down.

On Monday morning, Kiwibot sent an email to its subscribers with the subject line: “ ☠️⚰️ Kiwi is no more.” The company wrote that two years after it started the company, it would be “ending the Kiwibot delivery service, effective December 15, 2019.”

Kiwibot’s fleet of insulated, remote-controlled robots delivers hot and cold food items on campus and campus-adjacent areas of town. Founder and CEO Felipe Chávez started Kiwi in his native city of Bogotá, Colombia, in 2015, with people as couriers, rather than robots. When he brought the service north to California in January 2017 as part of UC Berkeley’s LAUNCH program, Chávez switched the service to robots (but with students in Colombia powering them). Kiwibot has said it has made 80,000 food deliveries.

Chávez, despite the skull and crossbones and coffin emojis that accompanied the grim headline announcing Kiwibot’s demise, is not yet ready to say his company is dead. When Nosh contacted him to find out why Kiwibot was closing, the founder said the company would “pause operations” Dec. 15 but “will have normal operations next year at the beginning of classes.” “We do that every winter because 95% of our customers are students,” Chávez said. He said the company will be back in business on Jan. 21.

But Chávez admitted that Kiwibot coupons and points users had will no longer be available, and that “Kiwibot, as we know them, are going to change.” He hinted that the company is pivoting in a new direction, “We’re going to announce something that we have been working on this whole year.” The announcement will happen at 4 p.m. Thursday. “We’re going to tell the world what’s next.”

While Chávez was unwilling to share any further details about what the new iteration of the company or service would be, he did confirm what we were all wondering: “Robots are going to be involved.”

Kiwi appeared to be the latest food delivery startup to join the list of the fallen, many of them founded in Berkeley. SpoonRocket, Munchery and Sprig, all launched by UC Berkeley grads, have all closed up shop. DoorDash, Caviar and Grubhub are still going strong, however.

Stay tuned on Nosh; we’ll share more details as they emerge about what’s next for Kiwibot.

Cirrus Wood contributed reporting.