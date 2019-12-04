Driver hits pedestrian in South Berkeley, sends him to hospital with head injury

A driver struck a man walking in South Berkeley on Wednesday evening, leaving him with a head injury that required medical treatment, authorities report.

Limited details were available as of publication time, but Berkeley Police Lt. David Lindenau said the crash took place just after 6:30 p.m. at Shattuck Avenue and Woolsey Street.

The pedestrian was taken to Highland Hospital — the regional trauma center — with a head injury. He was conscious and breathing after the crash according to preliminary information from the scene, police said.

A reader told Berkeleyside the pedestrian appeared “somewhat elderly” and that he was reportedly in the crosswalk on Shattuck when the crash happened.

“Traffic was being diverted,” he said. “I witnessed the scene, the aftermath, but not the collision.”

He continued: “It can be difficult at that hour to see pedestrians coming from the side streets across Shattuck, and as a pedestrian in the area, I am super careful and aware many cars do not stop even when you are part way into the crosswalk.”

Berkeleyside will update this story when additional details are provided.