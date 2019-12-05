Escuela Bilingüe Internacional offers unique opportunity for non-Spanish speakers to enroll in its International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme

This story was written and paid for by Escuela Bilingüe Internacional.

In the fall of 2020, Escuela Bilingüe Internacional (EBI) will be saying bienvenidos to its first cohort of sixth and seventh graders with limited or no prior Spanish experience. Students with demonstrated strength in academics and curiosity for language and culture are encouraged to apply to EBI’s academically rigorous international program to become more inspired to engage with, and thrive in, an ever-changing world.

“EBI is a pioneer in 21st-century student-centered education. As the world continues to become smaller due to globalization, EBI’s mission and core values become bigger, stronger and more relevant to prepare students for global success in an unpredictable future,” said Dr. Paola Clark, Head of School, Escuela Bilingüe Internacional.

EBI’s International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme

The backbone of the EBI middle school program is the world-renowned International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Programme (MYP). The MYP provides a framework of learning that encourages students to become innovative, critical and reflective thinkers. It emphasizes intellectual challenge and encourages students to make connections between their studies and the real world. EBI is the only school in the East Bay that is authorized to offer both the Primary Years Programme (PYP) and the Middle Years Programme (MYP) for the International Baccalaureate (IB). The IB framework focuses on developing internationally minded young people who are prepared to thrive in a diverse, changing world with character and empathy.

EBI philosophy

The language immersion model, coupled with the IB Middle Years Programme, reflects the school’s core values. All EBI middle school students take classes in Spanish and English, which allows them a rich bilingual experience that is both academic and full of real-world communication. There are myriad cognitive and social benefits to learning in a second language.

“Learning in an immersive environment, in another language, is a wonderful way to have a foot in multiple worlds and experience cultures first hand,” said Dr. Paola Clark. “The richness of language and curriculum is further enhanced at EBI by the teachers, who represent 14 different countries, all having different linguistic and cultural roots.”

EBI’s unique new STEM and Global Arts Education

For Fall 2020, EBI will accept applications from rising sixth and seventh grade students to study Spanish as a cohort for 30% of their time and join the balance of students in the regular Middle Years Programme for subjects taught in English. Students will be able to choose from a wide range of electives from technology, design and engineering to literary, oratory, and performing and visual arts. All of the elective classes are uniquely designed to support students as they explore their own individual passions. The small class sizes as a cohort allow for personalized learning in supporting language acquisition in Spanish. They also offer the opportunity to have differentiated learning plans when in English classes with the balance of their grade.

“Being multilingual is no longer just a nice add-on, it is now a prerequisite for success in the global economy. Our language programs, combined with our focus on STEM, Global Arts, and our designated Design lab, truly make this an outstanding opportunity for students,” said Head of Middle School, Daniel Nube.

EBI is the only Spanish/English bilingual International Baccalaureate independent school on the West Coast.

Spanish is the most spoken non-English language in the United States and California. Spanish is a language for today and a language for tomorrow!

