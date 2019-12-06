Berkeley police arrest 3 youth after attempted carjacking with gun

Berkeley police officers arrested three youth after a report of an attempted armed carjacking on Woolsey Street on Friday afternoon, authorities report.

Details were scant as of publication time, but the attempted carjacking via firearm took place just after 1 p.m. in the 2000 block of Woolsey Street, not far from Shattuck Avenue, said BPD Lt. Katherine Smith in response to a Berkeleyside inquiry.

Police ultimately detained three youth who fled as officers were responding to the scene, Smith said. Police said they caught up with the suspects — two girls and a boy — near Martin Luther King Jr. Way at Woolsey and Harmon streets.

All three detainees were arrested after they were identified by a witness and the victim, according to police.

No further information was immediately available due to the ongoing investigation.