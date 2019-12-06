The Berkeley Wire: 12.06.19

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Animal rights activists hope to use VR footage in trial (Wired)
- Berkeley may nix parking requirements for new buildings (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley concerned about its own 'dubious' marketing scheme (Los Angeles Times)
- Boichick Bagels draws big crowds (J Weekly)
- Bayer site head jumps to Peninsula cancer drug developer (San Francisco Business Times)
- Hoyul Steven Choi launching two new restaurants (Alameda Magazine)