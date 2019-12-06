The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Dec. 6-8

THE HOLIDAY SEASON OFFICIALLY BEGINS It starts tonight with a holiday tree lighting ceremony in the BART Plaza. Come dance with DJ Santa and Mrs. Claus as merchants and other businesses light the tree and indulge in yummy seasonal treats and drinks. Friday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m. Downtown Berkeley BART Plaza, between Center Street and Allston Way.

‘TIS THE SEASON TO BUY ART There are several major art and pottery exhibits this weekend, timed perfectly for buying holiday gifts. Berkeley Artisans Open Studios is in its 29th year and is running weekends through Dec. 22. More than 100 handpicked artists and craftspeople will show their wares at studios, workshops, creative spaces and galleries in and around Berkeley. You can grab munchies, too, inside Studio 12A in the Sawtooth Building, 2525 Eighth St., on Saturday. Squabisch will be selling over-fresh pretzels from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday as well. The annual East Bay Print Sale is also this weekend, at Max’s Garage Press at 1006 Pardee St. Local artists will have diverse prints for sale Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CERAMIC BEAUTIES The Potters’ Studio is holding its holiday sale starting Friday evening. More than 40 craftspeople will offer their creations – from eye-catching plates and mugs and tumblers to ceramic jewelry and artwork. The artists will be on hand, and their work will be displayed on tables within the spacious, high-ceilinged studio. Friday, Dec. 6, 6-10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Potters’ Studio, 1221 Eighth St. (at Gilman).

JEWELRY, PHOTOS, PAINTINGS AND MORE The Berkeley Hillside Club Art annual art show opens tonight with a reception from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed on Saturday with a full day of exhibits and sales from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Well-known Berkeley artists showing their jewelry, photos, paintings, posters, fabrics, cards and crafts include Dianne Ayres, David Goines, Ruth Grimes, Ellen Singer-Vine, Mona Reeva, and items from Quelquefois Press, Jolom Mayaetik textiles and Local Color Cards. The Hillside Club Art Show is at 2286 Cedar St. Wheelchair accessible.

SNOW IN BERKELEY? The white stuff is falling in the mountains but every year it takes a detour to Shattuck Avenue. Bring the kids and enjoy Santa on his sleigh, visit with the Snow Queen and tell her your dreams, ride ponies, make crafts and shop for gifts. Bring boots and mittens to play in the snow on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Shattuck Avenue between Rose and Vine streets. Find out more here.

Don’t miss these other events featured on Berkeleyside:

Berkeley open house on pedestrian safety

Innovative “Tale of Desperaux” at Berkeley Rep

Mahsa Vahdat, finding her place in Berkeley