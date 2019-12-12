Homeless man dies by UC Berkeley

Alameda County officials are searching for the name and cause of death of a man whose body was found Dec. 10 near a western entrance to UC Berkeley.

UC Berkeley police got a call at 3 p.m. Tuesday about a possible deceased person by the west crescent lawn on the university’s western border, according to UCPD spokesman, Nicolas Hernandez.

“At this time, there are no signs of foul play and the Coroner has not yet confirmed the person’s identity,” he said.

The man, a transient, was white and was in his 40s or 50s, according to a spokeswoman from the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau.