Berkeleyside in print: Our tenth anniversary magazine is here!

Berkeleyside, an all-digital journalism platform, did something transgressive for its tenth birthday — we went into print!

And our special tenth anniversary commemorative magazine turned out beautifully — 96 pages of compelling writing, original photography and illustrations.

There are essays by well-known writers —Michael Lewis, Ruth Whippman, Robin Sloan, Davey D, Alberto Ledesma and Anna Sale — who reflect on what Berkeley means to them. There are contributions from Alice Waters, Kermit Lynch, Tu David Phu and Mary Canales, among others, looking back at a decade of food-related innovations in the East Bay. Luke Tsai surveys the fads and fashions of that food scene over the past 10 years; Alfred Twu imagines the city of Berkeley in 2029 with a gorgeous painting; we consider the city as a battleground and talk to some of its younger residents about their hopes for the future; and the Berkeleyside team members reveals what it’s like to be “on the inside” at Berkeleyside.

Many of those who have held it in their hands have got in touch to tell us how much they enjoyed the magazine. “What a treasure, what a gift, in print! Many thanks for the lovely gift Berkeleyside … and for the ten years of excellent journalism,” wrote Linda Mair.

We humbly suggest the magazine would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

A complimentary copy of the magazine was mailed to every Berkeleyside member (if you’re a member who hasn’t received it let us know.)

Anyone who wants to get a free copy of the magazine (while stocks last) can do so now by supporting our work and becoming a Berkeleyside member at the $10/month or higher level.

Copies of the magazine, priced at $10, are available at Books Inc., Pegasus and Mrs. Dalloway’s bookstores, and will be in more soon.

The magazine can also be ordered online.