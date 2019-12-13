The Berkeley Wire: 12.13.19

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Jewish co-housing project prroposed for San Pablo Avenue (J Weekly)
- UC Berkeley weighs housing and food security in campus dispute (Bitterroot)
- Schools struggle in fight to become more sustainable (KALW)
- Renowned architect Harry Lee Overstreet dies at 84 (Oakland Post)
- Yoga bandit captured (Patch)
- Power outage in the hills following repair, maintenance (SFGate)
- Flourishing bubble tea landscape near UC Berkeley raises concerns (Daily Cal)
- 38 essential East Bay restaurants (SF Eater)
- Blue Ox: Meet your new favorite sparkling winemaker (San Francisco Chronicle)