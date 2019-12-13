The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley this weekend, Dec. 13-15

WINTER ON THE WATERFRONT Celebrate winter at Berkeley’s waterfront on Saturday where there will be real snow, a lighted boat parade, visits with Santa, and a fireworks display over the Bay. There will be also be face painting, carnival games, cookie decorating and free hot chocolates, as well as a special tot play area. The festivities at the Berkeley Yacht Club at 1 Seawall Drive go from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The lighted boat parade begins after dark, at 5:30 p.m. along Seawall Drive. Boats dressed in holiday lights will sail, motor or paddle in a loop just outside the harbor. Great viewing of the boat parade and small fireworks display is available along Seawall Drive. Bring clothes to keep you warm and dry so you can enjoy snow play and the Lighted Boat Parade. Full details on the city of Berkeley website.

AMERICANA MUSIC FESTIVAL An Americana music festival is coming Friday to the UC Theater in downtown Berkeley for one night only. Comatopia By The Bay, presented by Fieldwork Brewing Company, features The Brothers Comatose, The Lil Smokies and special guests. Between 2015 and 2017 The Brothers Comatose’s festival, Comatopia, was, according to the organizers, “a darling of the California summer festival circuit.” At The UC Theatre, the tradition lives on with, they say, a highly curated set design, craft beers by Fieldwork Brewing and lots of public participation, including guest sit-ins, a big welcome jam. Friday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m., UC Theater, 2036 University Ave. Details.

FREE MOVIES IN THE ELMWOOD The Elmwood merchants’ association is offering two free screenings of seasonal family-friendly movies at the Rialto Cinema Elmwood this weekend and next. See The Polar Express Saturday Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. and A Christmas Story Saturday Dec 21 11 a.m. To get in, pick up a voucher at any of these Elmwood merchants: A Cuppa Tea, Baker & Commons, Bill’s Trading Post, 14 Karats, Gai Barn, Mrs Dalloway’s, Nabolom Bakery, Piedmont Copy, Summer Kitchen, Rogue Chow Deli, Tail of the Yak, Your Basic Bird. Details.

SOUTH BERKELEY POTLUCK The Friends of Adeline and the South Berkeley Neighbors group organize this annual gathering of neighbors which this year is happening Sunday afternoon at the South Berkeley Community Church. Bring food to share if you can, or simply your “own sweet self.” It’s also former councilman Max Anderson’s birthday, so there’ll be cake and singing Happy Birthday. Sunday Dec. 15, 2-6 p.m., South Berkeley Community Church, 1802 Fairview (on corner of Ellis Street). Call 510-338-7843 for questions or more information.

FREE WINTER CONCERT Enjoy a free winter concert at the beautiful Bernard Maybeck-designed First Church of Christ, Scientist on Sunday afternoon. The concert will feature Elizabeth Baker, Ben Brady, Katherine Grey, Chelsea Hollow, Bradley Kynard, Kathleen Miller, David Oorbeck, Victor Romasevich and Michael Jones on violins; Lewis Patzner on violoncello; and William Ludtke on organ performing Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis: Benedictus and Handel’s Descend, kind Pity from Theodora. Additional music by Vaughan Williams, Michael Head Alec Rowley and Heinrich Schütz. Sunday, Dec. 15, First Church of Christ, Scientist, 2619 Dwight Way (at Bowditch Street) at 2 p.m., Details.

Don’t miss these other events featured on Berkeleyside: