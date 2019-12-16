East Bay restaurants that are open on Christmas day

Whether or not you celebrate Christmas, this time of year is always hectic. There are gatherings to host or attend, work projects to finish before time off, and more often than some of us might like, family to host or visit. So when Dec. 25 rolls around, it can be a saving grace to not have to worry about fighting the crowds at grocery stores to buy ingredients, cooking up a feast and cleaning up after the meal. And for some of us, dining out on Christmas Day is as traditional as roasting a turkey with all the trimmings.

But, it can be a challenge to find restaurants open Christmas Day. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of East Bay restaurants — in Berkeley, Oakland and other parts of the East Bay — that will be open and ready to serve. Some of the restaurants have Christmas specials, others will offer their regular menus. When possible, advance reservations are recommended.

Leave a comment to let us know about any other restaurants open this Christmas.

Berkeley

AKEMI JAPANESE RESTAURANT The Japanese bistro is open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and will be offering its regular menu. Akemi Japanese Restaurant 1695 Solano Ave. (near Tulare Avenue), Berkeley

BERKELEY BOATHOUSE DoubleTree hotel’s new Marina-side restaurant, Berkeley Boathouse, will offer its regular menu on Christmas Day from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Berkeley Boathouse, 200 Marina Blvd. (between University Avenue and Spinnaker Way), Berkeley

BERKELEY SOCIAL CLUB Berkeley Social Club is offering its regular Korean-inflected menu on Christmas Day from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Berkeley Social Club, 2050 University Ave. (near Shattuck Avenue), Berkeley

CLAREMONT CLUB & SPA The Claremont Hotel is hosting a Christmas Day brunch buffet that includes live music and a Santa and Mrs. Claus meet and greet. Seatings are at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., featuring a hot buffet, carving station, omelet and waffle station, and multiple dessert stations. $145-$175+ for adults; $99 for children 5-12, free for children 4 and under. Call (510) 549-8556 to make a reservation. Claremont Club & Spa, 41 Tunnel Rd. (near Domingo Avenue), Berkeley

KING YEN Dine on King Yen’s Mandarin, Szechuan and Hunan fare for Christmas Day. The restaurant will be open from 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. King Yen, 2995 College Ave. (near Webster Street), Berkeley

SAUL’S RESTAURANT AND DELICATESSEN As it is every year, the Berkeley Jewish deli will be open Christmas Day with its regular menu as well as special Hanukkah menu items, like sufganiyot and crispy latkes. Hours are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saul’s Restaurant and Delicatessen, 1475 Shattuck Ave. (near Vine Street), Berkeley

SICHUAN STYLE RESTAURANT This popular alternative to China Village will be open for Christmas Day during its regular hours, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sichuan Style Restaurant, 1699 Solano Ave. (between Tulare and Ensanada avenues), Berkeley

ZINO Zino will serve a traditional Christmas Day brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be holiday dishes, such as lemon rosemary chicken and Ōra King salmon, and a dessert station offering pies, cakes and sweet treats. A seat at the table costs $79 for adults and $35 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online. Zino, 2086 Allston Way (at Shattuck Avenue), Berkeley

Oakland

BAY FUNG TONG TEA HOUSE Order from endless traditional Chinese dish choices at Bay Fung Tong Tea House on Christmas Day from 5-9:30 p.m. Call (510) 832-3289 to make reservations. Bay Fung Tong Tea House, 1916 Franklin St. (near 19th Street), Oakland

GALETO BRAZILIAN STEAKHOUSE Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse is open from 11:30-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m on Christmas Day. Choose from up to 16 different types of rotisserie meats, as well as 50+ signature seafood, salads and hot dishes. Galeto’s Brazilian Steakhouse, 1019 Clay St. (at 11th Street), Oakland

HOLLY’S MANDARIN Holly’s Mandarin will be open on Christmas Day from noon-9 p.m. Cash will not be accepted. Holly’s Mandarin, 4080 Piedmont Ave. (near 41st Street), Oakland

LAKE CHALET Celebrate Christmas at Lake Chalet and enjoy its regular lunch and dinner menus featuring fresh and local seafood dishes from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The Lake Chalet Seafood Bar & Grill, 1520 Lakeside Dr. (between Lake Merritt Boulevard and 17th Street), Oakland

LITTLE SHIN SHIN This Oakland Chinese standby will be open on Christmas Day from 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Little Shin Shin, 4258 Piedmont Ave. (near Glenwood Avenue), Oakland

LUNGOMARE Enjoy a Christmas buffet with an Italian twist this year at Lungomare, offered from noon-8 p.m. Lungomare, 1 Broadway (at Water Street), Oakland

QUINN’S LIGHTHOUSE RESTAURANT & PUB American seafood restaurant Quinn’s is offering its regular menu on Christmas from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Quinn’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Pub, 1951 Embarcadero, Oakland

Beyond

A’TRIO IN THE WALNUT CREEK MARRIOT A’Trio boasts local fare, fresh seafood and house aged steaks on Christmas Day from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. A’Trio Walnout Creek Marriot, 2355 N Main St. (near Parkside Drive), Walnut Creek

BRASAS DO BRAZIL BRAZILIAN STEAKHOUSE Indulge in a full churrasco dinner at Brasas Do Brazil Brazilian Steakhouse from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m on Christmas Day. Brasas Do Brazil Brazilian Steakhouse, 1631 Willow Pass Rd. (near Gateway Boulevard), Concord

CHINA VILLAGE The Albany Szechuan food restaurant will be open Christmas Day. Hours are from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4-9:30 p.m. China Village, 1335 Solano Ave. (at Ramona Avenue), Albany

CREEKHOUSE DIM SUM RESTAURANT Creekhouse Dim Sum Restaurant will be open on Christmas Day from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Creek House Dim Sum Restaurant, 1291 Parkside Dr. (near N Broadway), Walnut Creek

EAST OCEAN SEAFOOD RESTAURANT Enjoy Hong Kong cuisine on Christmas day from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. East Ocean Seafood Restaurant, 1713 Webster St. (near Pacific Avenue), Alameda

FIORE The Italian Trattoria is serving classic Italian dishes on Christmas Day from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Fiore, 3103, 5100 Clayton Rd. # A14 (near Ayers Road), Concord

HORATIO’S Take in a view of the bay and enjoy classic American dishes at Horatio’s this Christmas Day from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. A limited menu featuring dishes like prime rib and seafood fettuccine will be served. Horatio’s, 60 Monarch Bay Dr. (near Pescador Point Drive), San Leandro

LAVASH CAFÉ Lavash will be open with its regular Mediterranean menu on Christmas Day from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Lavash Café, 3576 Mt Diablo Blvd. (near Oak Hill Road), Lafayette

LUNA RISTORANTE Enjoy Northern and Southern Italian dishes at Luna Ristorante from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Luna Ristorante, 2118 Willow Pass Rd. #100b (at Mt. Diablo Street), Concord

MONKEY THAI SOUTH SHORE Head to Monkey Thai South Shore for its regular menu of Northern Thai cuisine. It’ll be open 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Christmas. Monkey Thai South Shore, 2210 S Shore Center Unit H (near Franciscan Way), Alameda

PACIFIC LIGHTHOUSE Cantonese dimsum and seafood restaurant Pacific Lighthouse will be open on Christmas Day with a special menu from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. Call (510) 263-9232 to make a reservation. Pacific Lighthouse, 1051 Pacific Marina, Alameda

LA SEN BISTRO Enjoy French fare with a California-Vietnamese twist at La Sen Bistro on Christmas Day from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. La Sen Bistro, 1606 N Main St., (at Lincoln Avenue), Walnut Creek